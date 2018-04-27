What can the Wolves do to return to the playoffs next season?

The Minnesota Timberwolves’ season concluded Wednesday with a 122-104 loss to the Houston Rockets. For the first time in more than a decade, their season ended in late-April. Making the playoffs is a significant milestone for the franchise.

While the process could’ve used refining, the results were what people had been clamoring for since Kevin Garnett’s MVP reign. Despite the outdated schemes and imperfect roster construction, the team jumped from 31 wins last season to 47.

Winning 50 percent more games would sit better had the team not raised its own expectations. The Wolves spent much of the season playing at better than a 50-win pace while squatting on the fourth seed in the West. That all changed when Jimmy Butler got hurt and the team understandably slid down the standings. However, teams like Boston and New Orleans also lost star players without free falling.

Not only did the slide cost the Wolves home court in the first round of the playoffs and ensure a poor matchup with Houston, it may have highlighted the flaws with the roster and the coaching. Considering Tom Thibodeau is both the head coach and head roster decision maker, that’s a bad sign. Either Thibodeau chose the wrong players or he couldn’t figure out how to make the pieces fit. Neither is a great look.

The good news is that this season isn’t the end of the line. This team isn’t going anywhere for at least another season. In all likelihood, they will remain in the playoff picture.

Yet, the organization would be wise not to rest on their laurels. Teams like New Orleans and Oklahoma City struggled to start the year but finished strong. Denver barely missed the playoffs and there’s no reason they won’t be in the playoff picture next season. And Portland seems to be able to succeed by playing well for two months out of every season.

That means that the Timberwolves will need to do everything they can to ensure they retain their playoff spot. After all, they don’t want this season to be viewed as a pop-up season a year from now. They could stand pat and possibly be fine but we saw plenty of weaknesses that could be shored up this season.

Figure out the power forward position

The Wolves have a problem. They drafted Justin Patton and signed Taj Gibson a season ago. However, they also had Gorgui Dieng, recently signed to an extension, and Nemanja Bjelica on the roster. You can see the potential for a logjam without having to look too hard.

Patton has the most upside by far while Dieng is 28 years old and is owed $48 million over the next three seasons. Bjelica is 30 years old, coming off his best season, and is also a restricted free agent this summer. Gibson has played well but is on the wrong side of 30 with one more year on his deal.

The problem with retaining this group is, for starters, Gibson is, in many ways, a better version of Dieng. Secondly, the Timberwolves will be over the $119 million luxury tax line. Once a Karl-Anthony Towns extension kicks in, the team could be paying $1.50 for every $1 they’re over the cap. Suddenly, the last year of Dieng’s deal goes from $17 million to roughly $25 million. That makes an undesirable contract even less desirable.

Shopping Dieng’s deal without having to attach a draft pick should be a high priority for the team.

Assessing Bjelica’s value is a must as well because his play has been up and down and he seems to miss 15-20 games per year. It could be tough to decide if they should match any offer for Bjelica, since he can be inconsistent and miss time, and he’s not getting younger. Big men who can hit 40 percent or more from beyond the arc are valuable.

If not, the Wolves have Patton and another pick to inject youth into the frontcourt while Gibson serves as the placeholder. Another young player isn’t ideal for a playoff-ready team but helps keep costs down.

Gunners are fun but the Wolves need sensible guards

Jamal Crawford’s reckless shot selection can be fun at times. Seeing Derrick Rose turn back the clock and dash towards the rim can also be enjoyable. Other score-first guards like Tyreke Evans and Lou Williams will likely be available this summer and the Wolves may be tempted by their flashy scoring.

Yet, the Timberwolves can’t forget how Jimmy Butler couldn’t come off of the floor in the postseason. Or that their defense and 3-point shooting were among the worst in the NBA. Or that they jettisoned Shabazz Muhammad for being a one-dimensional scorer only to add…Derrick Rose.

If the Wolves want to get serious about a deep playoff run, they need to get with the times. Crawford can have his spurts of strong play but he’s 38 years old. It feels overwhelmingly likely that Rose will be back, lessening the need for another inefficient guard who likes to call his own shot.

The problem lies in Crawford’s deal. Crawford carries a player option for next season meaning he controls his destiny for next season. The team would have to find some other way to move on from him.

Replacing these guys may not be difficult. They’ll have the mid-level exception to offer players in free agency and could take a closer look at Anthony Brown and Marcus Georges-Hunt, both of whom played with the Iowa Wolves last season.

Thibodeau is at the point with this roster and payroll where he’ll need to start turning over stones to find hidden treasures. Finding new homes for Crawford and seldom-used center Cole Aldrich could free up $12 million that perhaps could be better utilized.

Separate the coach from the decision maker

Look, the dual-role position of head coach and general manager doesn’t work. Technically, Thibodeau is the Vice President of Basketball Operations and Scott Layden is the general manager but you understand the point. Either way, Thibodeau probably has final say in roster decisions and coaching decisions.

Nearly every person who has recently served in both roles has stepped down or been reassigned. The Clippers stripped Doc Rivers of general managing duties and the Pistons are going to meet with Stan Van Gundy in the offseason to discuss which role he stays in–if he stays at all.

The issue is that this is a massive conflict of interest. With no one over the head coach, there’s no one to hold him accountable. This allows Thibodeau to largely make all the decisions he wants without having to answer to anyone. Sure, Glen Taylor wanted to sign off on a Ricky Rubio trade and wants to meet with Thibodeau this summer but this isn’t the norm. Even if it was the norm, would you want the owner meddling in the front office like that?

What the Timberwolves need is an objective basketball person to assess the needs of the roster and what would help the coach. You can look at the numerous redundancies on the roster and see that this is not happening and Thibodeau has been unable to separate the two duties.

Need defense and shooting in the backcourt? Better sign Rose.

This isn’t even about bringing in his former Bulls players. Gibson and Butler are objectively good players that make any team better. It’s beginning to feel like Thibodeau can only coach players who fit his schemes rather than coach those who don’t and adapt to them.

By stripping Thibodeau of either title, the team could make progress in evening out the roster. Removing him as the coach may be more difficult since that means installing a new coach and system for a roster that returned a coach in consecutive years for the first time in ages.

That leaves stripping him of decision-making powers and either finding outside help or promoting Layden. It seems that this will happen sooner or later given recent NBA trends and the Wolves may as well not wait for a dire situation to make a move.