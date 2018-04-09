A fitting finish: Wolves will have to win regular-season finale to clinch playoff berth

Given the way things have gone for the Timberwolves this season, it is only fitting that if they are to break their 13-year playoff drought they will need a victory in their regular-season finale.

The Wolves had an opportunity to clinch a playoff berth on Monday night with a victory over Memphis (they got it, despite making life far more difficult than it needed to be) and a San Antonio victory over Sacramento (the Spurs did their job), but Minnesota also needed Portland to beat Denver. That did not happen as the Nuggets edged the Trail Blazers, 88-82.

This means the Wolves (46-35) will need to beat the Nuggets (46-35) in Game No. 82 on Wednesday night at Target Center. A Wolves win will put an end to an incredible run of futility, but a loss means the Nuggets will be celebrating a postseason berth in Minneapolis and Minnesota will be going home.

There is one factor in all of this that involves New Orleans. If the Pelicans lost to the Clippers on Monday night and then to San Antonio on Wednesday night, New Orleans would finish with the same record as the Wolves and Minnesota would go to the playoffs based on a tiebreaker, even if it lost to Denver.

The bad news for the Wolves was that the Pelicans led the Clippers by 20 points in the fourth quarter and appeared headed toward a 47th victory that would give them the same record as the Spurs and Oklahoma City.

The Wolves have beaten the Nuggets twice this season — 112-104 on Dec. 20 at Target Center and 128-125 in overtime on Dec. 27 in Denver — but the Nuggets beat the Wolves, 100-96, last Thursday in Denver.

That is one of several games the Wolves would like to have back from a season in which they have frequently made life more difficult than it needs to be. If the Wolves lose on Wednesday to the Nuggets, they will have all summer to think about those miscues.