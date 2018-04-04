Given NBA trend, should Tom Thibodeau remain coach and president of basketball operations?

Should Tom Thibodeau still serve as the head coach and the president of basketball operations for the Timberwolves?

It seems that in recent years the consensus is that the same person serving as a team’s head coach and primary basketball decision maker just can’t work. It is a conflict of interest.

How does the coach separate the attachment to players for what is the objectively correct basketball move? It was fine when Tom Thibodeau brought in Jimmy Butler, Taj Gibson, and even Aaron Brooks as a third point guard. But once Derrick Rose was brought in, it was clearly a decision based on nostalgia rather than reality.

Clippers coach Doc Rivers was demoted from primary decision maker and head coach to just head coach last August. Rivers’ tenure was also highlighted with signings of former Celtics from Paul Pierce to Glen Davis.

Pistons coach and executive Stan Van Gundy is likely to lose one or both jobs this summer. Detroit has been looking for general manager candidates that would presumably restrict Van Gundy to the bench should he return at all next season.

Before Flip Saunders passed away — and the Mayo Clinic Square facility was completed downtown — he had offices built for a coach and a general manager, signaling that his time in both roles was limited.

Being an NBA head coach is a hard enough job. Hornets coach Steve Clifford, Cavaliers coach Ty Lue, and Steve Kerr have all had to step away for health reasons in recent years. The rigorous travel and long hours make it difficult to properly care for yourself. Lue was experiencing everything from chest pains to coughing up blood. Kerr’s back issues aggravated to the point where he missed half of a season.

Then there’s a guy who lives and breathes basketball like Thibodeau. Thibodeau is 60 years old but hasn’t had any significant health issues keep him from the job. But he invests an incredible amount in his day-to-day work with tireless film study and preparation. In games, he lives and dies with seemingly every dribble. That’s a lot of pressure, and that’s before adding the responsibilities of basketball operations on top of it.

Coupled with the often disastrous endings to the dual role, it seems that the Timberwolves would be better off with a separate basketball operations person and head coach. This could be as simple as moving Thibodeau to the bench and elevating General Manager Scott Layden. Thibodeau could still have input but no longer serve as the primary decision maker.