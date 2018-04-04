Jimmy Butler “this close” to returning to Wolves lineup

The Timberwolves might be about to get some much-needed help.

Clinging to a one-game lead over the Denver Nuggets for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference, All-Star guard Jimmy Butler took part in a full practice on Tuesday for the first time since he underwent knee surgery on Feb. 25.

Butler told reporters that he’s “this close to returning to the floor and playing the game I love.”

The Wolves have only four regular-season games remaining, including two against the Nuggets. The first of those will be on Thursday night in Denver.

The Wolves have gone 8-8 since Butler suffered a torn right meniscus on Feb. 23 at Houston. He was cleared for contact on Friday and able to participate in the shootaround before that night’s game in Dallas. The Wolves won that night in Dallas but lost 121-97 in a key game Sunday against Utah at Target Center.

Butler is averaging 22.2 points per game to lead the Wolves and is the team’s top defensive player.