Notebook: Against the Rockets, Wolves will need more than their stars to step up

What a finish.

The Minnesota Timberwolves finished off the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night with a 112-106 overtime victory at Target Center.

Nothing about this game was easy for the Wolves. Their biggest lead was 10 points and conceding the lead late in the fourth quarter. Looking big picture, both teams entered the game with 46-35 records and still needed overtime to determine who was the better team.

No, 82 games weren’t enough and required an extra five minutes to determine the conference’s eighth seed.

The Nuggets used the return of Paul Millsap as a catalyst to make their push for the eighth seed as the Timberwolves managed to survive Jimmy Butler’s absence to remain in contention. Both teams would have had easy excuses with injuries to these players but this was a well-fought game from start to finish.

When you add in the overarching storyline of a franchise looking to end its postseason drought, it’s hard to imagine a better finish. Overtime was added drama in what was essentially a play-in game.

I said after Denver’s victory on Monday night against Portland that they played harder than I had seen this Wolves team all season. Denver entered Wednesday night’s game on a 6-game winning streak that included five games against playoff teams.

The Nuggets proved that they belonged while the Wolves began to show that they still needed to prove after their free fall. The Wolves continued to lose perplexing games, like the Memphis game, and didn’t appear to have that same sense of urgency.

How the Wolves performed on Wednesday in front of their home crowd showed they knew how big this moment was and how much they wanted the playoff berth.

We can be heroes, just for one day

While Jimmy Butler had 35 points and five rebounds and assists and Karl-Anthony Towns added 26 points and 14 rebounds, this game was decided by the supporting cast.

Andrew Wiggins has a tough season and faced his fair share of criticism for it. Wiggins had 18 points on 5-for-9 shooting with five rebounds and three assists. It wasn’t an elite performance but his play in the fourth quarter and overtime helped swing the game in the Wolves’ favor. He assisted Jeff Teague’s 3-pointer that put the team up 99-91 with 4:26 to go on a pass from the block. Wiggins’ two made free throws with 14.6 seconds left in overtime gave the Wolves a four-point lead they wouldn’t lose.

This is the smart game that the Wolves need from Wiggins consistently. Towns and Butler can handle the brunt of the scoring load, which means Wiggins just needs to fill in the blanks. And if he goes off a few nights per year playing like he did on Wednesday, that’s great. They just don’t need him to try to take over every night.

You can’t mention Wiggins’ strong late-game play without mentioning Taj Gibson’s. Playing with a sore neck, Gibson frustrated Nikola Jokic with his defense and his block/rebound on Jokic with 2.6 seconds left in the fourth quarter may have saved the game and the season.

Gibson proved again and again — as he has all season — that he is indispensable to this Timberwolves team. When the team needed a big board, Gibson delivered. When the team needed a stop inside, Gibson was there. You need stars like Towns and Butler but without viable role players like Gibson, you won’t get very far.

The Rockets and Wolves, then and now

Twenty-one years ago the Timberwolves made their first playoff appearance against the Houston Rockets. The 1997 Timberwolves were then the sixth seed and were easily dispatched in three games. This was so long ago that the first round of the NBA playoffs was a 5-game series.

The 1997 Rockets featured three future Hall of Famers in Charles Barkley, Clyde Drexler, and Hakeem Olajuwon. In total, they featured seven players with 10 years of NBA experience and were just two years removed from a championship. Contrast this with the fresh-faced Timberwolves and it’s easy to see why this was a short series.

Funny enough, Barkley and Olajuwon both averaged 18.3 points and 10.7 rebounds per game. The sneaky threat was sharpshooter Mario Ellie who averaged 18 points while hitting two-thirds of his 3-pointers in the series.

This situation isn’t too different than what the Timberwolves are currently facing. The ’97 Wolves had 10 players with five years of NBA experience or fewer. Just as that team had Doug West, Sam Mitchell, and Terry Porter as their veteran presences, the 2018 incarnation has Jamal Crawford, Gibson, Butler, and Teague.

The 2018 Rockets only feature two future Hall of Famers in Chris Paul and James Harden. If you’re looking for a player to be this series’ Mario Ellie, you have options. There’s Ryan Anderson, P.J. Tucker, and Trevor Ariza. Maybe it’s a more of a post presence like Clint Capela that becomes the x-factor.

Unfortunately, these Timberwolves don’t match up with the Rockets much better than they did 21 years ago. It may still be a 5-game series if they play like they did against Denver with Luc Richard Mbah a Moute out for the series.

Even if this winds up being a short series, the experience will be invaluable. The 1998 Timberwolves not only returned to the playoffs but pushed the Seattle SuperSonics to the brink with a 2-1 lead before dropping the final two games. For players like Towns and Wiggins, you don’t have to win a series for the experience to be valuable. This series will provide them with a glimpse of what it takes to be successful in the playoffs.

That first-hand experience is much different than hearing it from your teammates or watching old games on YouTube. They may get punched in the mouth (so to speak) but it may make the team better going forward.

Forget the draft pick and enjoy the postseason return

Thanks to the Adrian Payne trade, the Timberwolves will owe the Hawks their first-round pick for making the playoffs. Trading a first for Payne was a bad idea at the time and only looked worse and worse over time.

Coupled with the first rounder the Wolves acquired from the Jazz in the Ricky Rubio trade last summer, some fans preferred to miss the postseason to have both picks. The rationale here was that despite the lengthy playoff drought, the chance to better the team with two more draft picks was a greater fate than a swift first-round defeat.

No one likes it when their team is swept but 13 years is enough time to try to build through the draft. It was time to take that next step and give your best young players valuable experience. Besides, coaches like Tom Thibodeau rarely play young and/or inexperienced players on playoff teams. Unless you’re Brad Stevens, coaches have a hard time trusting youth to help them win games.

It seems that making the playoffs and losing their own pick all along was the plan. Without any inside knowledge, it’s reasonable to say this was why they wanted a first rounder back for Rubio. With Butler already pocket and a deal with Teague lining up, the front office appeared to have their sights set on the playoffs.

The pick they got back was Oklahoma City’s lottery-protect 2018 first-round pick. For the Jazz, they keep their own pick while the Wolves got a pick that was similar to the one debited to the Hawks and one that was likely to convey in 2018.

Since Justin Patton played just a few minutes, the Wolves will likely bring in two young players next season. Have Patton plus two more inexperienced players would make little sense.

With added playoff experience for the current roster, Patton and the player selected with the Thunder pick, the Wolves will still be able to improve the team to a degree this summer.