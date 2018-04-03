Notebook: Rubio’s revenge, Patton’s debut and don’t get too comfortable just yet

Wolves played like a team that has already won something in Sunday’s loss

The Timberwolves have not played like a team determined to make a postseason return. In the last nine days, the Wolves have lost to the Grizzlies and Jazz while narrowly defeating the Mavericks and Hawks. In fact, it took 56 points and 15 rebounds from Karl-Anthony Towns to get by the Hawks.

After charging out to an early 9-2 lead on Sunday, the Wolves let the game slip away. The Wolves were down Jeff Teague and Jimmy Butler but their problem wasn’t playing hard and being overmatched; the problem was being overmatched and not playing hard.

Not only was this a pitiful attempt at defending home court, it was a pathetic defense of fifth place in the conference.

With Teague down, there was no rallying or a next man stepping up. The Wolves shot 42 percent from the field while the Jazz hit 60 percent of their shots. Utah was incredible, finishing with 29 assists on 46 field goals. The Jazz played like a team connected and doing everything they could to improve their playoff positioning.

The loss knocked the Wolves back to seventh place while allowing the Jazz to move to sixth. With just a half-game lead on the Pelicans in the eighth spot, things are getting dicey and the Wolves are playing some of their worst basketball.

The Denver Nuggets are again a concern as they have won two in a row and sit just 1.5 games behind the Wolves. Don’t forget the Nuggets have one more game than the Wolves and have two more games remaining against the Wolves. Basketball-Reference says the Wolves have a 94 percent chance at making the playoffs but the situation doesn’t feel that secure.

Rubio exacts revenge on Wolves

I said this after the Kevin Love trade and I’ll say it here. If it hasn’t worked in six years, it’s probably time to move on. The Timberwolves and Ricky Rubio went through six seasons of injuries and underachieving. That’s not Rubio’s fault but the team could never figure out how to win with him. In six years, the most games the team won was 40.

It appeared that years of losing and not knowing where he stood with the team frustrated him. The usually optimistic Rubio began to slump more and his words became in postgame talks following losses. Rubio reportedly wanted a change of scenery a year ago.

That brings us to Sunday night. Rubio finished with 23 points on 5-for-6 3-point shooting and grabbed seven boards with three assists. Rubio clearly relished the opportunity to jump his former team in the standings.

He has now played four games against the Timberwolves and played some of his best basketball against them. Rubio’s 14.5 points averaged against the Wolves are his highest against any team. His efficiency and rebounding versus them are among his best against any opponent.

The trade has worked out well for both teams as they’re both likely to make the postseason. However, it seems that Rubio won’t be one to pass up a chance to stick it to the team that cast him aside.

We should see more of the Iowa Wolves callups

It doesn’t usually make sense for a team in the playoff hunt to give young players their first NBA experience. That is unless that team in the playoff chase is struggling to manage without one of its best players — and barely managing to beat inferior teams.

Yes, this is a call to forego custom and inject some life into a team that desperately needs it. We saw Justin Patton and Anthony Brown get their first action of the season on Sunday. It may have been in garbage time but both players showed that they could contribute if given even a slight role.

Patton has been tearing up the G-League this season, as you would expect a former first-round pick to do. The energy that Patton brings to the floor is potentially infectious and he will put himself in position for rebounds and putbacks with that kind of play. It’s also apparent that he has skills that will likely translate to the NBA. This is the type of big the team needs off of the bench and we should see more. He may have only scored one bucket but Patton could bring a lot to the reserves.

A team that respected and valued the 3-point shot probably wouldn’t have waited to play Brown so long. Brown blossomed into a terrific shooter by the time he left Stanford. He struggled as a rookie in 2015-’16 before playing capably for the Lakers. In the last two seasons in the G-League, Brown has shot over 40 percent from beyond the arc.

Sunday night Brown connected on a 3-pointer that looked good from the moment he released it. His shooting form is phenomenal, so it stands to reason that he could become a consistent shooter in the league if given the time. On a team bereft of floor spacers, affordable wing shooters should be their top priority. The Wolves may have one right under their nose if they want one.