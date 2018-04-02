Report: Jimmy Butler returns to 5-on-5 work for first time since injury

The Timberwolves could use Jimmy Butler right about now. And according to a report from USA TODAY’S Sam Amick, Butler just took one meaningful step closer to making that return to the court for real.

Jimmy Butler took part in five-on-five action today for the first time since his Feb. 23 meniscus injury, I’m told, and it went well. The T-Wolves star remains on track for a return before the playoffs, but his return date remains unclear. Minnesota plays at Denver Thursday. — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) April 2, 2018

That tracks nicely with the reports that Butler had been cleared for contact. Based on the tweet and how much time he’s missed, though, it’s still unclear how much Butler will need to rebuild before Minnesota’s star wing player is back in action in a real game. Could he be back for Thursday’s big game against the Nugget? And if so, how many minutes are we talking here?

Butler has missed 16 games, including this weekend’s ugly loss to the Jazz, after he injured and had surgery on his knee in late-February.

Despite struggling without Butler, the Wolves are probably headed to the playoffs. Once they get there, though, it’s just a different club without him on the floor. In short, this qualifies as good news for fans of the Timberwolves–and for anybody that wants to see more than a quick first-round exit for Minnesota.