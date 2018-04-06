Report says Jimmy Butler plans to return tonight for Wolves against the Lakers

Jimmy Butler will make his long-awaited return to the court Friday night, according to a report from Marc Stein.

That would be very welcomed news for a team that just lost a crucial game to the Denver Nuggets. With just 3 games to go on the season, the playoffs are in jeopardy, and a couple of wins could go an awfully long way.

Butler is Minnesota’s best all-around player and the team has struggled at times without him. He had knee surgery to repair his meniscus in late February. He’s missed 17 games including the Nuggets game, although he was active for that game in Denver, which led to some speculation that he’d return for the all-important matchup.

Here’s what Butler posted on Instagram on Friday.