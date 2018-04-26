Reports: Sore knee kept Jimmy Butler out of the 4th quarter

Jimmy Butler played 29 minutes, 42 seconds, and was conspicuously absent from the floor during the 4th quarter of what turned out to be the final game of Minnesota’s season. The Houston Rockets dispatched the Wolves with a 122-104 win, once again hitting the gas pedal in the 3rd quarter.

Butler took a seat with 2:33 left to play in the 3rd quarter, but instead of returning to the floor to start the 4th quarter, he stayed on the bench. Houston already had an 85-74 lead at the start of the 4th, and Minnesota never threatened to overtake them the rest of the way, as the West’s No. 1 seed cruised to a 4-1 series victory.

It’s safe to call Butler the most irreplaceable player on the Wolves. Who knows what Minnesota could have done with him at full strength — even a comeback in Game 5 seemed unlikely at the time he went to the bench.

In any case, he never checked back because of a sore knee, head coach Tom Thibodeau told reporters, including Jace Frederick of the Pioneer Press and Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic.

Butler had surgery on the meniscus in his right knee in late February. He missed 17 games before returning for the final few games of the regular season and the playoffs.