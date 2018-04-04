Ricky Rubio makes his point: “Here we play more as a team”

Tom Thibodeau appeared to decide early in his tenure as the Timberwolves’ president of basketball operations and head coach that he would be happier if Ricky Rubio wasn’t his point guard. Turns out Thibodeau might have done Rubio a big favor.

Two nights after scoring 23 points, grabbing seven rebounds and adding three assists in the Jazz’s 121-97 victory over the Timberwolves, Rubio had 31 points with eight assists and six rebounds in a 117-110 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday.

The win put the Jazz (45-33) in a tie for fourth place in the Western Conference playoff race with San Antonio. Afterward, Rubio declared that this was the best season of his career.

“Yeah, absolutely,” Rubio told the Desert News. “Because I feel good, I feel like I can control the tempo of the game without just scoring but in a lot of areas and I feel mature enough to really take over a game. A different system fits me better, and I’m playing better.”

That’s a reference to the fact that the system run by Quin Snyder in Utah is better for his style than Thibodeau’s. “Of course in Minnesota we had a lot of guys who can score, and I was more passing the ball,” said Rubio, who was dealt to the Jazz in late June for a 2018 first-round pick and was replaced as the Wolves point guard by Jeff Teague. “Here we play more as a team … and that fits my game better.”

The 27-year-old Rubio, who is in his seventh NBA season, is averaging career highs in points (13.2), field-goal percentage (.414) and three-point percentage (.351). Rubio struggled to find consistency in his shooting during his time with the Wolves, posting a field-goal percentage of .375 and a three-point percentage of .315. Known for his ability to pass the ball, Rubio is averaging a career-low 5.4 assists in 73 games.

“He’s just been aggressive on the offensive end taking more shots,” Utah’s Derrick Favors told the Desert News. “I think in Minnesota he was more of a passer, but now he’s shooting the ball, getting to the rim, spacing the floor, finding guys, and he’s also being aggressive on the offensive end, and it’s helping us out a lot.”