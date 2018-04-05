Are the Timberwolves too reliant on Jimmy Butler?

There’s no question Jimmy Butler is a great player that can make the lives of his teammates and coaches easier. He plays hard on both ends and does what’s needed for the team to be successful.

The team is 34-22 when Butler plays, which is roughly a 50-win pace over a full season. Butler is a +6.1 as well, which is easily the best plus/minus on the squad. Plus/minus isn’t perfect for basketball but when you’re dealing with a player who plays 37 minutes per game over a 56-game sample, it can be useful.

Jace Frederick of the Pioneer Press tweeted on Wednesday that the Wolves have a 103.9 defensive rating with Butler and Taj Gibson on the floor. He added that would give them the fifth-best defense over a full season.

This is the problem: Butler and Gibson can’t be on the floor at all times. When those two have sat, the Wolves have struggled, especially defensively. The Wolves have had a 111 defensive rating since Butler went down on February 22. While their 108.3 defensive rating up to the time Butler went down was bad, it’s only gotten worse since that fateful night in Houston.

In the now 17 games Butler has been out, the Wolves have been 8-9 or a playing at a 38-win pace. Given the amount of talent on the roster, this is confounding. Karl-Anthony Towns is a budding superstar. Jeff Teague is a solid NBA point guard who has won everywhere. Andrew Wiggins is capable of bursts of short-term productivity. And the bench isn’t as much bad as it is misused.

There’s no question that Butler makes the team better but the difference is staggering. Dwyane Wade was injured for the entire 2008 season and Miami went from a 44-win team to a 15-win team. When he returned, they won 43 in 2009. Look at what happened to the Cavaliers once LeBron James left in 2010. It’s not as dramatic of a swing but this Wolves roster without Butler is better than what Wade or James left behind.

On night’s like the embarrassing home loss to Memphis, Tom Thibodeau has talked about how the team misses Butler’s toughness. Gibson refuted this afterward, saying that any team that wins 40 games in this league is tough.

This comes after watching the Wolves fall into the trap of watching Butler go to work all season. Too often this supporting cast stands and watches Butler work in Isolation instead of remaining active. As great as Towns is, there were several moments earlier in the season in which he would just loaf in the post waiting for an entry pass. This is similar to Wiggins coasting on the perimeter or Teague drifting.

When all of these players are active and aggressive, they’re impressive players. Despite what many fans think, an engaged Teague is one of the best point guards in the NBA. Towns is still good even when he’s not at his most active. Wiggins is certainly useful when he’s exerting effort into crashing the glass and defending his man. But this team could be so much more if they were consistently assertive.

You could easily say that Butler is too dominant but he gave his teammates the chance to make him the third banana. On November 10 after a loss to the Warriors, Butler declared that the old Jimmy was coming back and it’s been the Jimmy Butler Show ever since. This shows that Butler is willing to ease off on his ball dominance if his teammates consistently show that they can get the job done.

No one said that the other four Wolves in the game have to watch Butler pound the ball into a double team in Isolation.

The team’s reliance on Butler has turned to dependency and part of that may be institutional. Thibodeau took a season to assess what he had on the current roster before shuffling the deck last summer. What did he do? He brought in Butler and Gibson, which were perfectly fine moves.

Then he harmlessly brought in Aaron Brooks, another former Bull, as his third point.

Finally, Jamal Crawford and the two-way players signed before Derrick Rose, former Bull, was added in March.

The problem here isn’t him signing former Bulls. It doesn’t matter who they played for if they’re good players like Butler and Gibson. Those moves aside, it seems that rather than isolate the traits he enjoyed in Rose or Luol Deng or Joakim Noah, he looks to bring in those players instead. It’s as if he’s saying that coaching these things is too difficult and it’s easier to add the shell of the former player.

How does this relate to the Wolves and being too reliant on Butler?

Instead of adopting the characteristics of Butler, like his “toughness” and effort, the Wolves have chosen to manage and hope to get by until he returns. There has been little rallying behind each other and elevating their play without Butler. Towns had to drop 56 points to beat the lowly Hawks at home out of necessity.

We expected there to be a drop off with Butler on the mend but it seems that his value was greater than we thought. You can’t teach things like Rose’s athleticism or Butler’s work ethic but you can teach your wings and guards to be active off of the ball. Physical traits are what they are but basketball knowledge can be improved.

Rather than securing home court and potentially winning a playoff series, the Wolves are positioning themselves for a first-round exit. That’s progress for a team that won 31 games a year ago and hasn’t seen the playoffs in 13 years. But the frustration comes from knowing that this season could have been even greater.