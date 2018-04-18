Towns struggles again as Wolves drop Game 2

Wednesday night’s game Game 2 between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Houston Rockets represented more than just an opportunity for the Wolves to make the series interesting, it was also a chance for Karl-Anthony Towns to rebound from a rough Game 1. Instead, things got worse for the Wolves’ star big man in Minnesota’s 102-82 loss.

For the second straight game, Towns took only nine shots from the field. Following a solid overall first quarter that saw Minnesota take a 9-2 lead early and finish the period up by six, the Wolves collapsed in the second quarter, getting outscored 37-17. Towns went 0-for-4 shooting in the second as the Rockets ran over his club.

Via Hoops Hype, ESPN’s Zach Lowe said on his podcast that Towns’ usage has become an issue within the organization.

“It’s the most fascinating question of the playoffs so far and one that is clearly a subject of some internal disagreement in Minnesota,” Lowe said. “And that’s not just reading public comments: that’s a real thing.”

At halftime, Charles Barkley unloaded on Towns.

"He's got a long way to go offensively… he's got to get into the gym and work on his game this summer." – Chuck on KAT pic.twitter.com/rgRlF8WIeL — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 19, 2018

If you thought Towns and the Wolves might come out in the third quarter like they did the first, you were disappointed. Minnesota only produced 16 points and Towns registered zero shots in the quarter. After three, the Wolves were just 2-for-12 from beyond the arc, where Towns has been their best shooter this year.

Prior to Wednesday’s game, Jeff Teague told the media he wanted to see Towns find more work underneath the basket. As you can see below, that was not the case in Game 2.

Karl-Anthony Towns’ shot chart via ESPN

Towns did not play in the fourth quarter.

The Wolves play have planned to get their star center the ball down low, but the Rockets were prepared for that strategy. Following Game 1, James Harden told the Houston Chronicle: “We all know KAT didn’t get his touches like he wanted to. He’s going to come out looking to be extra aggressive.”

During the regular season, Towns averaged 14.3 shots per game and shot .421 from beyond the arc. Through two playoff games, he has just 13 total points.

The series shifts to the Twin Cities on Saturday.