Will Wednesday be the end of the book or the start of a new chapter for the Wolves?

You couldn’t ask for a more storybook ending to the Timberwolves’ regular season.

Entering Monday night’s contest, the Wolves needed to handle the Grizzlies, they needed the Spurs to beat the Kings, and the Blazers to beat the Nuggets in order to clinch a playoff spot.

The Timberwolves handled their business with a 113-94 victory. San Antonio held up their end of the bargain shortly thereafter.

That left the Blazers to win a tough game on the road and they couldn’t pull it out. Denver upended the Blazers in an aesthetically unpleasant 88-82 win. You may be marveling at an NBA game in which neither team hit 90 points. However, that’s what happens when one team shoots 33 percent from the field and the other 37.3 percent.

Blazers-Nuggets had a playoff atmosphere. The crowd was rowdy and players were sacrificing their bodies diving on the court for loose balls. Seeing both teams compete so hard was entertaining but the missed shots and other miscues kept it from being overly fun. It seemed as if both teams had played so hard for the first 42 minutes that they had little left for the final stretch.

At any rate, the Nuggets knew they had to win on Monday. They knew that their season was at stake. The Wolves and Spurs had won their games which pushed their season to the brink. Despite their struggles, the Nuggets never stopped fighting. The Nuggets didn’t have the luxury of saying, “We just don’t have it tonight so we’ll get the next one” because there may not have been another one.

This is the team the Wolves can expect to face. The Nuggets are going to come into Target Center like it’s Game 7. You can safely assume they won’t miss 75 percent of their 3-pointers, either.

Starting Wednesday’s game like the Wolves did Monday’s could be a disaster. The Wolves came out shooting 30 percent from the field and trailed by as much as 10 as Memphis carried a 26-20 lead into the second quarter. While the Timberwolves rebounded in the second quarter, the Nuggets aren’t nearly as forgiving. Memphis is rather indifferent to winning right now while Denver is playing for everything.

With some second-half assistance from Jeff Teague and Derrick Rose, Jimmy Butler and Karl-Anthony Towns pulled their team out of the fire yet again. Towns finished with 24 points and 18 boards while Teague added 24 points of his own along with eight assists. Butler was also effective in his 22 minutes, earning nine of his 15 points at the line.

As long as the team is getting those performances from their best players, they may not need as much from Andrew Wiggins. Wiggins grabbed six rebounds but was 3-for-12 from the field in 35 minutes. You want to see more awareness from a player whose shot isn’t falling. Butler was a paltry 3-of-8 from the field but took 11 free throws; Wiggins took one. This is beating the deadest horse but Wiggins has to find other ways to be effective when his jumper won’t drop.

Monday’s game should be used as a tune-up game for the Wolves. They committed 18 turnovers and allowed 29 points off of them. While the Nuggets don’t force many turnovers, the combination of the shooting and the Timberwolves’ transition defense make limiting errors a must. Considering the Wolves are the league’s best team by turnover percentage and turnovers per game, they’ll probably be fine.

But a sloppy game could end their season on Wednesday.

How did we get here?

It feels like forever ago that the Wolves held the fourth seed in the Western Conference playoffs. Not only did they hold it, they were squatting on it for the bulk of the season. Then Butler went down and the free fall began. However, that was not where the Timberwolves’ fate was put in jeopardy.

It started with losses to every non-playoff team in the Eastern Conference like Atlanta, Brooklyn, and Chicago. The early-season loss to Indiana has aged decently but they blew a game to Detroit,a team that turned out to be fool’s gold.

It started with losses to Phoenix and Memphis. Both the Suns and Grizzlies, the two worst teams in the league, won their season series over the Timberwolves. You can get beat on any given night in this league if you don’t come out strong. The Wolves were great at playing down to their competition in the East and the West.

In fact, the Wolves were just 13-17 against the East this season with many of these losses to the Magics, Nets, and Hawks of the league. Just as the Wolves put themselves in positions for key tiebreakers over the Pelicans and Thunder early on, they put themselves in a position for those to not matter against inferior teams and teams outside of their conference.

The best teams in the league are among the most consistent. You don’t have to wonder if they’re going to be ready to play. While this may work out for the Wolves now, they’ll need to find a way to give a more even performance from night-to-night.

Remember this playoff race the next time someone tells you that the NBA doesn’t matter before Christmas.

Wednesday the end of the book or just the chapter?

It’s only fitting that a team like the Timberwolves will have to win the final game of the season to earn their first playoff berth in 14 years. A franchise looking to exorcise the demons of its past by winning a high-stakes play-in game on the last night of the season.

No, these players have had little to do with the playoff drought. Most have been here for part of it but they’re not the ones who started it. However, they can be the ones who end it.

Along with that drought could many of the fanbase’s frustrations.

Being sold false prophets like Darko Milicic, Al Jefferson, and the false start of the Kevin Love era.

Just think of how many draft picks fans have had paraded in front of them as the next answer.

Think of those times the pieces did fall into place only to have their hopes dashed by injuries or a team historically unlucky at finishing games.

Or how Wolves fans endured the David Kahn-Kurt Rambis era and regain Flip Saunders, the man who made the team relevant, only to tragically lose him shortly after. (Seriously. How great would it be if Flip was here to see what this team has become?)

Making the playoffs would seem to be a way of moving on. No longer would the franchise have the cloud of never having made the playoffs without Kevin Garnett hanging over their heads. Garnett’s contributions to the franchise are invaluable but this can officially become Towns and Butler’s team with a win on Wednesday.

No more draft pick and asset hoarding. It’s time for the Timberwolves to write a happy ending for their fans on Wednesday night.