Wishful thinking? Wolves boss says “summer will be great” for Andrew Wiggins

Andrew Wiggins will be paid like an NBA star next season when the five-year, $146 million max contract he signed last fall kicks in. What the Timberwolves have to hope is that Wiggins will begin playing like a guy who deserves that type of money.

The statistics say he didn’t come close in 2017-18.

Wiggins, who came to the Wolves in the Kevin Love trade after being the first-overall pick in the 2014 draft by Cleveland, averaged 17.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists and made 43.8 percent of his field-goal attempts, 33.1 percent of his three-point shots and 64.3 of his free-throw shots this past season.

Only his rebounds per game increased from the previous season, going up from 4.0. In 2016-17, Wiggins had averaged 23.6 points, 2.3 assists and his percentages were 45.2 (field goal), 35.6 (three-pointers) and 76.0 (free throws).

Not surprisingly, Wolves president of basketball operations and head coach Tom Thibodeau looked for the positives despite the decline.

“I thought overall (Wiggins) probably had a better all-around year this year than he did last year in terms of defense and what he contributed,” Thibodeau said at his season-ending press conference on Monday. “I think the big thing with this summer, it won’t be clouded. Last summer he had his contract that probably took something away from him. You’re not going to be approaching things maybe the same way. So this summer will be great.”

Wiggins’ drop off not only came before his big pay day but also in his fourth season, meaning the 23-year-old is far from being considered an inexperienced player.

The maddening thing about Wiggins’ game is that there are times when he does show the ability that would make him an elite player if he could sustain it.

In the Wolves’ 121-105 victory over Houston in Game 3 of their first-round playoff series, Wiggins had 20 points, making 7-of-11 shots from the field and 4-of-6 from three-point range, and also added five rebounds, five assists, a block and a steal. It was the only game the Wolves won in the series.

Wiggins had scored 18 points with six rebounds and an assist in the opener and added 13 points with eight rebounds and three assists in Game 2. Wiggins received accolades for his play in the first three games, especially since Karl-Anthony Towns struggled in the opening two.

Wiggins had made 20-of-40 shots in the three games, but in Games 4 and 5 he went a combined 10-of-28 from the field and had 14 points in each. “I think the experience of the playoffs was huge for him,” Thibodeau said. “He did a lot of good things. I think we saw down the stretch him playing a more complete game and I think he can build off that.”

The question you have to ask yourself is does Thibodeau believe what he’s saying or are we hearing what will be the sales pitch if Wiggins’ name comes up in trade talks?

Thibodeau did say the Wolves will be looking to add wing players this offseason.

“I think the three-point shooting, the ability to play more than one position, the ability to guard your own position, that’s become even more important in today’s NBA,” he said. “The speed of the game has changed and we have to be ready to attack that.”

The Wolves finished 19th this season in the NBA by shooting 35.7 from three-point range, but their eight makes and 22.5 attempts were both last in the league. The Rockets, by comparison, made 36.2 percent of their three-point shots to tie for 13th in the NBA, but led the league with 15.3 makes and 42.3 attempts per game.

“We do want to improve that, so we’ll look at different ways to increase our attempts,” Thibodeau said. “But also I like the percentage that we shot in the playoffs. We shot 41 percent, which is a very high percentage. So I thought our guys in the second half of the season were doing a very good job of looking for opportunities. But we do have to take more, and that’s something that we are going to work on.”