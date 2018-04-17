Wolves Notebook: Stars and goats of Game 1; what to expect from Houston in Game 2

Who shined and who wilted under the big lights of the NBA playoffs?

You never know which Andrew Wiggins will show up on a night-to-night basis but he also tends to show up for big games. Karl-Anthony Towns is consistent but is prone to his off-night. Other players include Tyus Jones and even Nemanja Bjelica, who is older but new to the NBA Playoffs.

Surprisingly, Wiggins outplayed Towns on Sunday. Playoff Andrew Wiggins, outside of the foul trouble, is the smart kind of player the Wolves need. Wiggins finished with 18 points on 7-for-15 shooting was fine but he also grabbed six rebounds and exerted himself on both ends.

Towns, on the other hand, may have been pressing a bit rather than playing his game. Clint Capela and the Rockets torched him in the pick ‘n’ roll as Capela finished with 10 points in the first quarter alone. He also pushed Towns around on the glass, grabbing five rebounds to Towns’ two.

By the end of the night, Towns finished shooting 2-for-9 with eight points but did find 12 boards. Staying involved by finding a way to contribute in the rebounding department was no doubt beneficial to the team.

Towns struggled to find his own shot, which was probably equally his fault and that of the coaching staff. Yet, Towns could also do a better job at finding better shots. The worst thing a player can do when he’s struggling is to force contested, off-balance shots, which is what Towns often did. Scoring isn’t the only thing that matters and Towns at least found a way to be a factor.

Those who played well were unsurprisingly the veterans.

Playoff Jeff Teague certainly didn’t disappoint. With 15 points, nine rebounds, and eight assists, Teague barely missed the triple-double.

Taj Gibson was 4-for-6 with nine points and six rebounds. Derrick Rose was the lift off of the bench that the Wolves needed with an efficient 16 points, four assists, and two rebounds. Rose admirably tried to defend Harden in the second half but was unable to fare better than other teammates.

This meant that Tom Thibodeau could use a 10-man rotation rather than eight or nine players. Gorgui Dieng, Tyus Jones, and Bjelica played a combined 20 minutes. This isn’t a knock on Thibodeau. You don’t gamble on inexperience in the postseason. Those three will get their chance to get their feet wet in the playoffs but the Wolves’ best chance is with more proven commodities for now.

If Jamal Crawford is going to play 26 minutes, they’re going to need more from him. Sure, he grabbed some boards and dropped some dimes but his lack of a discerning shot selection resulted in several empty possessions on Sunday. But another steady veteran ballhandler to guide and help the more inexperienced players settle down would be invaluable.

Crawford and Butler both shot 4-for-11 from the field but their efficiency isn’t the same. Crawford is a role player coming off of the bench for 25-30 minutes a game. Butler is the team’s go-to star and is going to find shots tougher to come by in the final minutes of a playoff game. That’s not to mention that Butler will play 10 minutes more on a given night because he’s a starter on a Thibodeau team.

What to expect in Game 2 on Wednesday

Realistically, the Rockets won’t miss as many shots in Game 2 as they did on Sunday. That means that the Wolves will have to fire more than the 23 3-pointers they launched in Game 1. This is in contrast to Houston’s 37 attempts, which you can figure to be the baseline. Since the Wolves shot around 22 treys per game in the regular season, they need to push that closer to 30 to mitigate the math problem.

If you figure there’s a 14-shot difference in 3-pointers between the two teams and the Rockets hit just 37 percent of them, that’s about 5.2 more makes and about 15 more points in a game. If the Wolves won’t take more 3-pointers, they’d have to make eight more 2-pointers to offset the imbalance.

It’s also safe to expect Towns to come into Wednesday’s game more composed than he was in his first playoff game. If he and Wiggins and Butler each have good games, the Wolves could find themselves in another close game. Steal one and you go back home with the series tied 1-1. The Wolves may not win it but it would be a good confidence booster to steal one.

Finally, you would hope that the Wolves would do better in capitalizing on turnovers. The Rockets are a good defensive team but I’m not sure any team has ever had a transition defense that is one-point-off-of-11-turnovers good. Getting all the easy buckets they can get would increase their odds, as well.

Why the Wolves couldn’t pull off the stunner

The Timberwolves nearly gave the NBA the upset of the weekend. However, this may have been the team’s best chance to win in the series — or at least in Houston.

Minnesota was beat handily in their four regular-season meetings with the Rockets. Entering the series it seemed likely that the Wolves would lose another four to a Rockets team that has proven to be a bad matchup for them. Yet, the Wolves lost a narrow 104-101 game on Sunday.

Expecting this trend to repeat may be unrealistic.

One of the biggest reasons the Timberwolves didn’t win this game was the turnover battle. Overall, the matchup was even as the Wolves had 14 miscues to the Rockets’ 11. But the Wolves allowed 18 points off of their turnovers while turning the Rockets’ 11 turnovers into one point. That’s a single free throw. It’s a bad sign that you’re unable to push the ball up the floor for a field goal of any kind. Houston should be credited for their transition defense but to score just one point off of turnovers is horrendous.

The Rockets may have only scored 18 points off of turnovers because they had an off night shooting the ball. Houston shot 47 percent from the field as a team but just 27 percent on 3-pointers (10-for-37). Of those attempts, players not named James Harden shot just 3-of-25 from beyond the arc. The Wolves were fortunate that their opponent couldn’t hit a shot since the misses often came from uncontested or lightly contested shots.

Harden was spectacular as he pulled his team out of the fire. Granted the biggest Rockets deficit was just four points but with 12 lead changes, the game could’ve slipped away at any time. It seemed that every time the Wolves would build a lead, they would immediately have a confounding mishap that kept the Rockets in the game.

James Harden dropped 25 of his 44 points in second half, including 13 in the final quarter. Only one Rocket made more than two field goals in the second half and that was Chris Paul.

It seemed that the Wolves ran out of ideas for stopping Harden. After Jimmy Butler, Derrick Rose saw extended time defending the MVP candidate. And much like the rest of the league, the team was looking to find the solution to the Harden problem.

You can’t double him or blitz Harden in the pick ‘n’ roll because he’ll kick it out to Eric Gordon or Chris Paul for a 3-pointer. Defend him one-on-one and all you can do is hope he misses. But at least that wouldn’t leave another player wide open.

“Other than that, the play was great,” said Mrs. Lincoln. If it weren’t for a couple of curious shot choices and untimely turnovers, the Wolves could have stunned the Rockets on their home court. While the Wolves may not get that close again, especially with the possibility of Ryan Anderson returning, but they almost one and they could have played better. Dialing back on the turnovers and a more discerning shot selection could have swung the game in their favor.

In their regular season meetings, the Rockets would either wear the Wolves out by forcing them to switch constantly on defense or get bored, allow the Wolves back in, and then close them out. Sunday night was the first time this season that the Wolves were the ones forcing the Rockets to the ropes.