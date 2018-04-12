Wolves’ reward for earning playoff berth is match-up against the NBA’s best

Jimmy Butler promised that he and his teammates were going to enjoy themselves late Wednesday after the Timberwolves’ 112-106 overtime victory over Denver had clinched the franchise’s first playoff berth following a 13-year drought.

“We’re damn sure going to enjoy it tonight,” he said, when asked how long it would be before the Wolves turned their attention to their first-round series that begins Sunday in Houston. “Thibs is going to go and do … I don’t even know if he’s going to sleep tonight to tell you the truth. That’s the scary part.”

Thibodeau, the Wolves’ president of basketball operations and coach, is known for his 24-7 schedule so it would be no surprise if he was at Target Center as Wednesday turned into Thursday breaking down film of the Rockets.

But it’s a fair question to ask how much good that will do.

The Rockets are the top-seed in the Western Conference after finishing with the NBA’s best record this season (65-17). James Harden, whose 30.4 points per game led the NBA, is the front-runner to win league MVP honors and Houston’s 112.4 points per game were second to Golden State’s 113.5.

Harden headlines a roster that also includes Chris Paul (18.6 points per game), Eric Gordon (18.0 points) and Clint Capela (13.9 points).

“When you look at the season they’ve had, the record tells you how good they are,” Thibodeau said of the Rockets. “So they have a lot of weapons. We’re going to have to go in and play with great intensity on every play but you have to play strong on both sides of the ball, too. You have to be able to score against them and you have to be able to defend.

“Obviously, a team that has James Harden and Chris Paul, you’ve got two superstars and then you can’t overlook the rest of those guys. Those guys star in their roles. You look at Capela and what he does and PJ Tucker, (Trevor) Ariza, all those guys. They’re just tough minded, they’ve been around. We’re going to have to be ready. They are going to shoot a lot of threes, they are going to try to get to the free-throw line.”

Here’s the schedule for the series:

Game 1, Sunday: Wolves at Houston, 8 p.m., TNT

Game 2, Wednesday: Wolves at Houston, 8:30 p.m., TNT

Game 3, Saturday, April 21: Houston at Wolves, 6:30 p.m., ESPN

Game 4, Monday, April 23: Houston at Wolves, 7 p.m., TNT

Game 5, Wednesday, April 25: Wolves at Houston, TBD, if necessary

Game 6, Friday, April 27: Houston at Wolves, TBD, if necessary

Game 7, Sunday, April 29: Wolves at Houston, TBD, if necessary