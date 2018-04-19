Zach Lowe says Karl-Anthony Towns’ usage is matter of internal dispute

The Wolves are 0-2 in Houston against the Rockets after a one-possession loss and a laugher of a blowout. Both times we were left with questions about Karl-Anthony Towns. And in my mind, anyway, we also have questions about his teammates and definitely his coaches.

Towns was nowhere to be found offensively. He finished with 5 points and, once again, only 9 shots.

Which leads us to a fascinating question. Or, as ESPN’s Zach Lowe put it in his most recent podcast episode, “the most fascinating question of the playoffs so far.”

Should Towns touch the ball more often on offense? And once you quickly arrive to the affirmative response, the follow-up question is trickier: Why isn’t he getting the ball more?

Towns is one of the most efficient offensive players in the league. And the way Houston has switched on screens all year means that Towns occasionally winds up with an inferior post defender guarding him. A mouse in the house, basically trying to not get bullied.

And still, Towns finishes with 9 shots — exactly as many as Derrick Rose, Nemanja Bjelica, Jamal Crawford, and just 1 more attempt than Gorgui Dieng. (Part of that is because of the flow of the game, yes, like those reserves getting to take shots against Rockets reserves or in garbage time after the Wolves threw in the towel.)

If you’ve watched the Wolves this year and now you’ve watched the first two games against the No. 1 Rockets, you’ve got to be a little curious. Both games were frustrating for Timberwolves fans for very different reasons. KAT is one common thread. To be clear: there will be questions any time a playoff team scores fewer than 85 points per 100 possessions, as the Wolves did Wednesday. These questions being asked, though, aren’t new.

Lowe said on his most recent podcast episode that the KAT question illustrates that there is “clearly some internal disagreement in Minnesota. And that’s not just reading public comments. That’s a real thing.”

http://www.espn.com/espnradio/podcast/archive/_/id/10528553

When head coach and president Tom Thibodeau is asked about the number of touches for Towns, he frequently references that Towns must want the ball more to get the ball more.

“And that’s definitely an issue inside the team,” Lowe said. “For all of us who are screaming about not posting KAT … they don’t know how much KAT wants to get physical down there [in the post] time and time again.”

So is the issue with Towns? Is it as simple as what Thibodeau professes? That if Towns just had a little more want-to that Minnesota would be fine to ditch some of those guard dribble-penetration sets in favor of getting Towns the ball where he can do damage? Or is that just a cover for an offense that doesn’t look to one of its best players often enough?

It should be noted that the Wolves were a very good offensive team at full strength this year. Sure, it can be annoying watching them take their mid-range jumpers, and we can wish they had at least one more shooter. But the fact is that they’ve been pretty effective when they are all there.

And that arrives at a point that Lowe’s guest, Dan Devine (Yahoo), made on the podcast. It’s an important one.

One of the ways that the Timberwolves’ engine turns is by spacing the floor, often with Towns. By running him to the corner, they can hope to lure the rim protector away from the basket. Then they’re freer to attack with drives from the guards, with the option to kick to shooters. (Towns is one of those shooters.)

I can go along with that to an extent. Town, as a unique talent, is good with a handful of moves in the post and can also shoot from deep a few times per game. But I always feel like the 3-pointers are the seasoning to Towns’ incredible offensive game, and to feature them in favor of easy buckets is to over-think the question about how the Wolves can score with the Rockets. When Towns gets mismatched with James Harden or Chris Paul trying to guard in, Thibodeau should be screaming — yes, screaming — for Minnesota to go hard after that mismatch.

If Towns doesn’t want that action, then I guess I don’t know what you do.