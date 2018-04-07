Zulgad: Jimmy Butler’s return provides temporary solution to Wolves’ issues

The Timberwolves went a respectable 8-9 as Jimmy Butler sat out while rehabbing the knee injury he suffered on Feb. 23 at Houston, and yet by Friday’s game against the Lakers it was clear the Wolves could no longer exercise patience when it came to Jimmy Butler’s return.

Not with their season and the potential for their first playoff berth in 14 years slipping away and not after back-to-back sorry performances in crucial games against Utah and Denver. It appeared Butler might return for what became a 100-96 loss on Wednesday at Denver but everyone decided it would be best to play it safe.

By Friday, though, it was clear that Butler’s presence in the lineup would not be a luxury but rather a necessity. His final box score line: 23 minutes, 7-of-10 from the field, 4-of-7 from the free-throw line, two rebounds, one assist, four steals, a turnover, a foul and 18 points.

Not impressed by those numbers? Then these numbers should tell you all you need to know: Wolves 113, Lakers 96.

“It feels like Jimmy’s that one piece that helps everybody be where their supposed to be at,” Wolves forward Taj Gibson said. “I felt defensively it helps us a lot. But it’s good to get back to the old ways.”

The victory put the Wolves (45-35) in sole possession of the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference and means they can clinch their first playoff spot since 2004 with any combination of Minnesota’s wins or Denver losses that add up to two.

Gibson’s assessment of what Butler’s return means is accurate and also troublesome.

It’s no surprise the Wolves play better with Butler on the floor – he’s a four-time All-Star who even when he isn’t putting up big stats is contributing – but what is discouraging is how awful the Wolves looked in the two key games at the end of Butler’s absence.

Tom Thibodeau, the Wolves’ president of basketball operations and head coach, acquired Butler at a steep price last June because he is a star player and one of the hardest workers in the NBA.

During Thibodeau’s first season in charge in Minnesota, it was clear his incessant barking wasn’t working. The always-demanding Thibs undoubtedly was hoping that Butler’s work ethic and 24-7 commitment to playing defense would rub off on his teammates, a list that includes superstar-in-the-making Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins, who can be good when the mood strikes.

Butler’s defense remains fantastic but the teammates who are supposed to be following his lead? That isn’t working out so well. Minnesota is 18th in the NBA, giving up 107.5 points per game, and hasn’t come close to playing the type of defense that was expected when Thibodeau took the job.

With or without Butler in the lineup, this has to be a concern for a franchise that expected big things when it committed to pay Thibodeau approximately $40 million over five years.

If this team is going to eventually contend for a championship that means buy-in from everyone.

It was a given that Butler, who turned into a star player under Thibodeau with the Bulls, was going to buy-in and Gibson, another former Bull, was signed because Thibodeau knew he also would be on board. The questionable in-season addition of Derrick Rose also was made because he’s a Thibs discipline.

Other than that, it appears others are taking a wait-and-see approach to how Thibodeau is running this show and, in the losses to Utah and Denver, it was pretty clear they were comfortable tuning him out.

Butler’s return on Friday provided a temporary solution to the problem and put the Wolves a step closer to the playoffs. But that doesn’t mean Thibodeau’s – or Butler’s – message is getting across and that has to be a concern.