Zulgad: Lessons learned? Hope is that Wolves will benefit from brief playoff appearance

Despite only getting eight points on nine shots from Karl-Anthony Towns in their playoff opener, the Timberwolves had reason to be encouraged following a three-point loss to the Rockets in Houston.

Not only had the Wolves kept it close, but they also got beat by James Harden’s 44-point effort, nothing to be embarrassed about considering Harden is in line to be named the NBA’s MVP.

So if the Wolves could slow Harden in Game 2 – and get Towns more involved – the thought was they might be in decent shape. That premise turned out to be incredibly flawed.

Not only did Towns not get more involved, he actually scored three fewer points in only 24 minutes and did not have a point in the second half. As for slowing Harden, the All-Star had about as bad of a night as he possibly can.

Harden started cold and didn’t get much better from there. He finished 2-of-18 from the field, including 1-of-10 from three-point range, and had only 12 points.

Despite that lack of production, the Rockets overcame an early nine-point deficit to pull away for a 102-82 victory that gave Houston a 2-0 lead in a playoff series that will see the Wolves’ play host to their first home postseason game since 2004 on Saturday night.

The Rockets were able to record a 20-point victory on Wednesday despite not playing very well. Houston shot 36.5 percent from the field and 30.8 percent on three-point attempts. Houston averaged 42 three-point shots per game this season and Wednesday made 16 of 52. The 16 makes were only two fewer three-point shots than Minnesota attempted.

Considering Houston beat the Wolves by 18 points in three of their four meetings this season, Wednesday’s result should not have come as a big surprise. Minnesota made the playoffs as the eighth-seed in the Western Conference on the final night of the season, while the Rockets have a legitimate threat to represent the West in the NBA Finals, provided their shooting heats up.

The one thing the Wolves have to hope is that this playoff experience, however brief, means something in the long run.

The TNT telecast Wednesday focused on how poorly Towns has played in the first two games. For a guy who made his first All-Star Game and had an NBA-leading 68 double-doubles in the regular season, it is disconcerting that Towns basically has disappeared through two games.

But it also could be argued that this is going to be part of the process of Towns learning what it takes to be successful when things get far tougher in the postseason and opponents start to focus on stopping you for an entire series.

Things went so poorly Wednesday that no Wolves player even reached 20 points and Nemanji Bjelica’s 16 points off the bench led all Minnesota players. Wolves coach Tom Thibodeau, known for leaving his starters in the game no matter the situation, relented early in this one.

It doesn’t help that Jimmy Butler clearly isn’t healthy. In addition to coming back late in the regular season from knee surgery, Butler also is dealing with an injury to his right wrist that he suffered in the final regular-season game against the Nuggets. After being fouled on Wednesday, Butler also got up rubbing his shoulder.

He finished with 11 points in 25 minutes, making 3-of-6 shots from the field, and turning the ball over three times. Meanwhile, the Rockets got a huge bounce back game from Chris Paul, who scored 27 points on 10 of 18 shooting in Game 2, after he had only 14 points on 5-of-14 shooting in the opener.

Gerald Green came off the bench to score 21 points and grab 12 rebounds for the Rockets. Clint Capella had only eight points but added 16 rebounds in Game 2, after getting 24 and 12 on Sunday.

If Game 1 gave the Wolves false hope that this could be a competitive series, Game 2 provided a dose of reality that their season soon will be over.

The only hope is that getting an opportunity to compete in the playoffs for the first time after a 13-year absence will help some of the younger players realize what it takes to win basketball games at this time of year. Unfortunately, this spring it is clear there won’t be much winning done at all.