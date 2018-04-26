Zulgad: Wolves get bounced from playoffs, meaning now things could get interesting

Patience is not a word that comes to mind when you think of Tom Thibodeau, but after the Houston Rockets eliminated the Timberwolves from their first playoff appearance in 14 years on Wednesday it became clear the Wolves’ president of basketball operations and head coach is going to make it clear to Glen Taylor in their end-of-the-season meeting that the Wolves owner must show exactly that.

“You come out of the hole that we were in, when you have to change the entire culture of an organization, there’s going to be steps that you have to take along the way,” Thibodeau said following the Wolves’ 122-104 loss at Houston that gave the Rockets a 4-1 victory in the first-round series. “It’s a tough league, the Western Conference is loaded, it’s hard to get wins in this league and I think you have to understand that. So you also have to understand the commitment that needs to be made to be a great team.”

Clearly, the Wolves aren’t there yet, no matter how much Thibodeau, Taylor and the Wolves fan base wants to speed up the process.

Why is this even an issue after the Wolves went from 31 to 47 victories in Thibodeau’s second season in charge, their highest victory total since winning 58 games en route to a run to the Western Conference Finals in 2004? That had been the last season in which Minnesota qualified for the postseason. The Wolves’ also sold out 16 games at the newly remodeled Target Center this season – the most since the 1991-92 season – and the team’s local television ratings jumped 78 percent, putting the team in the top three of NBA teams for an increase in television ratings.

It’s because there are rumblings that not all sides are seeing eye-to-eye at Target Center and Thibodeau’s abrasive manner doesn’t appear to be winning many over.

Taylor made some interesting remarks in a recent interview on WCCO Radio when he told host Chad Hartman, the team’s former play-by-play voice, that it remained too soon to classify this season as a success and that he would wait until after the Wolves were done in the playoffs to make an evaluation of Thibodeau’s performance.

Taylor made it clear that he hired Thibodeau expecting success in the postseason and that the addition of veterans such as Jimmy Butler, Taj Gibson, Jeff Teague and Jamal Crawford last offseason had raised the bar. It didn’t help matters that Butler suffered a torn meniscus that cost him 17 games late in the season and took the Wolves from potentially landing the fourth seed in the Western Conference to having to beat Denver in the regular-season finale just to stay alive.

Nonetheless, while some were celebrating the Wolves’ playoff berth, and the fact they were able to beat the top-seeded Rockets last weekend in Game 3, Taylor might not satisfied about simply getting into the postseason.

What’s interesting about Taylor’s comments to Hartman are that Thibodeau still has three years and $24 million left on the $40 million, five-year contract he signed to run the Wolves in April 2016. So the question becomes just how much evaluation of Thibodeau’s work needs to be done at this point and, more importantly, where could that lead?

That will be answered when Taylor and Thibodeau meet in the coming days. Late Wednesday, it appeared as if Thibodeau already had his sales pitch ready for Taylor.

“I told the players, ‘I’m very proud of what you did,’” Thibodeau said. “To get out of the hole that we were in, to win 47 games, to get into the playoffs after 14 years of not being in the playoffs, to do it in a very tight playoff race, to finish one game out of the fourth spot.

“It’s a major jump from where we were two years ago and so we have to take all the things that we learned this past season and we have to make a commitment to continue to improve. But I’m very proud of what this team did. It was not easy and they fought like crazy to get it done.”

How impressed is the boss? And we mean Taylor, not Thibodeau. That remains to be seen.