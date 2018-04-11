Zulgad: Wolves’ playoff berth even gives Tom Thibodeau a reason to smile

MINNEAPOLIS – Almost as rare as a Timberwolves playoff berth was what Jimmy Butler saw shortly after his team had managed to secure a postseason spot for the first time in 14 years on Wednesday night.

Moments after hurrying off the Target Center floor following the Wolves’ 112-106 overtime victory over Denver, Tom Thibodeau walked into the locker room, looked at his players and actually grinned.

“He came in here, he smiled and then he started talking basketball,” Butler said. “But he smiled first.”

Anyone who has seen the Wolves’ never-satisfied basketball boss and coach bellowing on the sideline or grimacing following a Minnesota miscue knows a Thibodeau smile is a rarity reserved for the rarest of moments.

What happened Wednesday night certainly qualified.

In a season in which the Wolves made everything more difficult than it should have been, they edged the Nuggets in the winner-take-all game that gave them the eighth seed in the Western Conference and ended Denver’s season.

This was only the sixth time in NBA history that two teams from the same conference or division met in a regular-season finale that sent one to the playoffs and the other home. It hadn’t happened since the Washington Bullets beat the Cleveland Cavaliers on April 20, 1997.

Of course, if the Wolves hadn’t lost games to bottom-feeders such as Atlanta, Brooklyn, Chicago or Orlando, or dropped two games apiece to Western Conference doormats Memphis and Phoenix, Wednesday’s game would have been nothing more than a tune-up for the postseason for Minnesota.

Instead, the Wolves needed 53 minutes to secure their first playoff berth since the 2003-04 season, when the franchise made a run to the Western Conference finals. The Wolves led by as many as 10 points before the Nuggets rallied in the fourth quarter, but Butler scored seven of his team-high 31 points in the overtime and Andrew Wiggins hit two huge free throws to help secure the victory.

“It means a lot,” Butler said of getting the Wolves back to the playoffs. “Not only for the franchise, for every guy around this locker room. We worked so hard all season. This is the goal that we wanted, no matter what seed we were going to be, we wanted to be in the playoffs. We wanted to compete for a championship.”

The thought of competing for a championship might be a bit far-fetched for a Wolves team that is going to face top-seeded Houston in the opening round and likely will be done in four games. Such pessimism can wait for another day.

The sold out crowd of 18,978 in Target Center on Wednesday was just happy to be watching a team that actually qualified for the playoffs and thus spent Butler’s postgame interview on Fox Sports North chanting “MVP, MVP” as he answered questions.

Butler was brought aboard in a draft night draft that sent Kris Dunn, Zach LaVine and talented first-round pick Lauri Markkanen to the Chicago Bulls because Thibodeau wanted to expedite the process of turning the Wolves into a winning team. That’s why Thibodeau also signed free agent Taj Gibson, who like Butler had played for Thibodeau when he was coaching in Chicago.

Gibson had eight points on Wednesday, making him the only Wolves starter who did not score in double figures – Karl-Anthony Towns had 26, Wiggins had 18 and Jeff Teague had 17 – but the veteran made defensive stops in his 35 minutes on the floor that proved to be crucial. Gibson did this despite playing with a neck injury that had forced him from Minnesota’s previous game.

“You can’t say enough about him,” Thibodeau said of Gibson. “He’s banged up pretty good. He told me after the shoot-around (Wednsday) that he was from Brooklyn and said he would be fine. That type of toughness, that’s what you need to win. And Jimmy doing what he did to come back off the injury and to gut it out. We had everyone step up. … It had a Game 7 feel to it.”

Butler played 41 minutes, 46 seconds in only his third game back after missing 17 games because of a torn meniscus in his right knee. Butler had played 23 minutes in each of those first two games. It came as a surprise to no one that he spent so much time on the floor.

“I think I’m just tougher than everybody,” said Butler, who had five rebounds, five assists and a steal to go along with his 31 points. “That’s what it comes down to. I didn’t want this team to lose. We talked about not losing before the game. I think everybody did their part in it. We didn’t want to lose.”

Butler wasn’t perfect.

His decision to attempt to go it alone and attempt a 14-foot turnaround fade-away shot with 5.4 seconds left in the fourth quarter, and the score tied at 101, was a curious one. Butler also had missed two free throws earlier in the final quarter that could have given the Wolves a seven-point lead. Denver tied the score on its next two possessions before Butler briefly put the Wolves back ahead.

But those were details on which the Wolves did not have to focus late Wednesday. A playoff drought that had lasted 13 seasons was finally finished and that was cause for celebration in the home locker room.

Thibodeau, meanwhile, has the satisfaction of knowing that even though things have been rocky at times during his two seasons in Minnesota, he is the first coach to guide the Wolves to the playoffs since the late Flip Saunders did it.

“I’m proud of the players,” Thibodeau said. “I think the work that they’ve put in and the growth that they’ve had over the year is something I respect greatly. I told them that today. I said, ‘You’ve earned the opportunity, now we have to act on it.’ They don’t give you wins, you have to go out there and earn it. I’m glad in some ways that we had to win the game and play our way in because you want to earn things. I think that’s important. To look at where we are today from where we were two years ago, I think it’s been a great growth.”