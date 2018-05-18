The basketball world is again talking Wolves drama – this time with KAT

When the Minnesota Timberwolves hired Tom Thibodeau, they hoped he would bring them back to the postseason and change the culture of a sputtering franchise. The Wolves achieved the first goal this year by reaching the playoffs, but Thibs’ era has included more headlines about internal headbutting than expected.

The latest came on a recent episode of The Lowe Post, host Zach Lowe said Towns and the Wolves are “not in a good place internally.”

ESPN.com’s Brian Windhorst added that Towns could be involved in trade discussions.

This follows the firing of Vince Legarza, a shooting coach who was reportedly close with Towns.

Late in the season and into the playoffs, Taj Gibson questioned his head coach’s lack of bench usage. Point guard Jeff Teague wondered aloud about the club’s strategy in Game 1 against the Houston Rockets. During their series with the Rockets, TNT hosts Shaq O’Neil, Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith routinely ripped Towns and Thibodeau for the center’s lack of production.

The Lowe Post comments are just a drop in the bucket of recent drama in Minnesota.

In an interview with WCCO radio, owner Glen Taylor said he didn’t think if the Wolves had missed the playoffs, it “would necessarily be acceptable.” Taylor also said he brought Thibs to Minnesota to have playoff success. The Wolves were eliminated in five games.

In the same interview, Taylor talked about Jimmy Butler’s role as a recruiter. Shortly after that, Butler’s agent said he didn’t see that as part of his client’s role.

Assistant Rick Brunson also resigned amidst reports of inappropriate behavior toward women.

Where the tension between ownership, the team’s biggest star and its head coach will lead the Wolves is yet to be seen.