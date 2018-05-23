ESPN’s Woj weighs in on Towns drama

One of the top NBA insiders has addressed rumblings of friction between Karl-Anthony Towns and Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Tom Thibodeau.

Per Bleacher Report, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski told the Ryan Russillo show that he believes Wolves owner Glen Taylor would make changes to the front office/coaching staff before signing off on a Towns trade.

“I think their owner would trade management, the coach before he would trade Karl-Anthony Towns,” Woj said.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said in a TV appearance that teams have been making phone calls to the Wolves about KAT since rumors surfaced of conflict between the young star and head coach.

Woj added that he believes the team would trade Andrew Wiggins before moving Towns, who scored 21.3 points per game while shooting 54.3 percent from the field.