Karl-Anthony Towns in for an even bigger payday after All-NBA selection

Timberwolves teammates Karl-Anthony Towns and Jimmy Butler were both named third-team All-NBA on Thursday, putting Towns in a position to cash in in a big way this offseason.

Towns already was eligible to sign a max contract extension this summer that would begin in 2019-20, but the amount he can earn in a potential five-year deal will be higher based on this honor, according to ESPN’s Bobby Marks.

Karl-Anthony Towns can receive an extension this summer up to 30% of the salary cap in 2019-20. Towns who earned All-NBA (third team) could earn up to $188M on a possible extension. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) May 24, 2018

Towns and Butler are the first Wolves’ first pair of All-NBA teammates since Kevin Garnett made the first team and Sam Cassell the second in 2003-04. Butler also made the third-team last season after playing for the Chicago Bulls. Butler averaged 22.2 points and 4.9 assists in 59 games in his first season with the Wolves and also was named to the NBA’s All-Defensive second team this week.

Towns averaged 21.3 points and 12.3 rebounds in 82 games this season and made the All-Star Game for the first time in his three-year career. Towns struggled early in the Wolves’ first-round playoff loss to Houston — the team’s first postseason appearance after a 13-year absence — and he wound up averaging 15.2 points and 13.4 rebounds in the five games.

There has been talk from knowledgeable NBA people the past week about just how happy Towns is with the Wolves and whether there are issues between Tom Thibodeau, the Wolves’ president of basketball operations and head coach, and the star player.

Towns name has even come up in trade speculation, although there is almost no chance the Wolves would move him.

Wolves owner Glen Taylor can make much of the speculation go away in the coming months if he signs Towns to a max deal.