NBA mock draft has Wolves taking skilled shooter

On Monday, ESPN released its latest NBA mock draft.

We will find out on Tuesday the exact order of the draft when the NBA has its lottery draw. Of course, the Minnesota Timberwolves already know where they are drafting. At No. 20, ESPN’s Jonathan Givony mocks an offensively-gifted forward Dzanan Musa to Minnesota.

Givony wrote:

In 16 EuroCup games, Musa averaged 10.5 points per game and shot .364 from three-point land.

ESPN’s mock predicts that the No. 1 pick will be Deandre Ayton, a seven-footer from Arizona.