Report: Jamal Crawford to decline player option, will become free agent

Jamal Crawford looks like he will be one-and-done with the Timberwolves.

The veteran guard will decline his 2018-19 player option to become an unrestricted free agent this summer, according to ESPN. Crawford would have made $4.5 million next season if he hadn’t decided to opt out.

Crawford, 38, signed a two-year, $9 million deal with the Wolves last offseason. The ESPN story reported that Wolves guard Jimmy Butler has stressed to the Wolves that he wants Crawford to return by any means necessary.

Crawford, who has won the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year award three times, has played for Chicago, New York, Golden State, Atlanta, Portland and the Los Angeles Clippers in his 18-year career. Crawford averaged 10.3 points and hit 42 percent from the field in 80 games.