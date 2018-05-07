Wolves make changes to coaching staff, cutting 3 staffers

The Timberwolves are parting ways with three members of head coach Tom Thibodeau’s staff. The team is getting rid of shooting coach Peter Patton, assistant video coordinator Wes Bohn and Vince Legarza, the team confirmed Monday.

The Athletic’s Jon Krawczynski noted in an initial report that Lagarza worked closely with Karl-Anthony Towns. That will raise some eyebrows, especially in light of the fact that Towns reportedly was unaware of the move.

Thibodeau’s Wolves made the playoffs for the first time in 14 years this season. They were eliminated in 5 games by the No. 1 seed Houston Rockets.

Thibs also holds a job that’s going out of fashion in the NBA, in that he is both the head coach and president of basketball operations. Doc Rivers no longer holds both titles for the Clippers. Stan Van Gundy was just fired in Detroit after he’d held both positions for the Pistons.

This figures to be a fascinating offseason for Minnesota, in part because Jimmy Butler has just one year remaining on his contract before he can become a free agent. So, in some ways the Wolves are relatively early in their development curve with the current collection. But with the short runway on Butler’s contract, it also could ramp up the intensity of a team looking to take the next step in the playoffs.