Reports: Sam Mitchell could soon finalize deal to join Penny Hardaway on Memphis staff

It’s not quite like getting Shaq and Penny back together, but it’s the best we could do on short notice.

New head coach Penny Hardaway could be close to finalizing a deal that would fill out the Memphis Tigers’ coaching staff with former Wolves player and head coach Sam Mitchell. Hardaway, in his first season coaching Division-I college basketball, has not yet confirmed the news.

But according to multiple reports, Mitchell told a Memphis sports radio station that he was going to meet Hardaway on Wednesday in hopes of finalizing a contract.

Hardaway had previously told reporters that Mitchell was a “top candidate” to be an assistant coach in Memphis. On Tuesday, Mitchell shared his plans to “hopefully finalize everything” Wednesday with the Tigers, he said in a radio interview on 92.9 ESPN in Memphis.

Hardaway had already recruited former NBA sharpshooter Mike Miller to join his coaching staff.

Mitchell played in Minnesota from 1996-2002, and he coached the Timberwolves from 2015 until 2016. He stepped up when the late Flip Saunders’ health was failing, and the Wolves let him go last year before they hired Tom Thibodeau as both president of basketball operations and head coach.