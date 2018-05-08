Reports: Wolves assistant coach resigns amid allegations of ‘improper interactions with several women’

Timberwolves assistant coach Rick Brunson has resigned from Minnesota’s staff, the team announced Tuesday.

A report from Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic suggests that there’s more to the story.

Brunson’s resignation comes amid allegations of “improper interactions with several women while on the job,” according to Krawczynski.

Timberwolves assistant Rick Brunson, who resigned today, was facing allegations of improper interactions with several women while on the job, @TheAthleticMIN has learned. The Athletic has reached out to the Wolves and Brunson for comment. — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) May 8, 2018

The Timberwolves also parted ways with 3 staffers Monday. In a Monday news release, Minnesota thanked player development coach Vince Legarza, shooting coach Peter Patton and assistant video coordinator Wes Bohn for their services, and wished them well in their future endeavors. Tuesday’s news release involving Brunson was one sentence. “The Minnesota Timberwolves today announced that they have accepted the resignation of assistant coach Rick Brunson, effective immediately,” it said.