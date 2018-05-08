Van Gundy’s ouster in Detroit leaves Tom Thibodeau as one of most powerful figures in the league

In terms of NBA power, Commissioner Adam Silver probably still ranks ahead of Wolves coach and president Tom Thibodeau. LeBron James can probably influence TV ratings more than anybody else. But with Monday’s news that Stan Van Gundy was fired from both of his positions in Detroit, the leader of the Timberwolves is also one of the most powerful people in the sport.

Thibs, of course, continues his dual role as both head coach and president of basketball operations wiht the Minnesota Timberwolves. Scott Layden is the GM, but how do collectively think that power distribution plays out in practice?

Timberwolves analyst Derek James has argued that one person shouldn’t hold both roles in the modern NBA. Here’s an excerpt from his column:

It seems that in recent years the consensus is that the same person serving as a team’s head coach and primary basketball decision maker just can’t work. It is a conflict of interest. How does the coach separate the attachment to players for what is the objectively correct basketball move? … Being an NBA head coach is a hard enough job. Hornets coach Steve Clifford, Cavaliers coach Ty Lue, and Steve Kerr have all had to step away for health reasons in recent years.

That coupled with the fact that most of these double gigs don’t end well should be a red flag. In fairness, Thibodeau did take over a Timberwolves team and brought in Jimmy Butler and Taj Gibson, and then coached his collection to 47 wins and a first-round playoff exit as the No. 8 seed.

The Wolves have announced four changes to the coaching staff so far this offseason, including Tuesday’s announcement that assistant coach Rick Brunson has resigned.

Besides Thibodeau in Minnesota, Van Gundy was the final leader in the NBA that had the privilege of working both jobs at once. Last year Doc Rivers gave up the front office duties to focus on coaching the Clippers. And of course you’ll recall that Gregg Popovich did both at one point, but the Spurs promoted R.C. Buford to GM role just a few short years ago in 2002.

You might bring up Cheryl Reeve as a counterpoint. Reeve was just promoted (by Thibs’ boss Glen Taylor) to the dual role of coach and executive of the Minnesota Lynx. And fair enough. But Reeve has way more ring cred than Thibodeau.