5 Wolves questions that need answers with free agency approaching

There is a certain restlessness among the Target Center faithful. Fans have expressed some disappointment in how the season played out. For most of the season the Wolves played at a 50-win pace and held home court advantage for the first round of the playoffs. Then Jimmy Butler got hurt and the Wolves only narrowly made the playoffs.

Whether or not the Timberwolves return to the postseason will largely be determined this summer. We know the Los Angeles Lakers are jockeying for position to acquire Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, and LeBron James. Phoenix added the number one overall pick and Denver certainly isn’t going away either.

Each of these non-playoff teams is trying to position themselves to take the Wolves’ eighth seed. Teams like Phoenix and Sacramento may be long shots but they should be better. The onus is going to fall on the Timberwolves to upgrade their imperfect roster from a season ago — a roster that still almost won 50 games.

Even making the playoffs in consecutive years wouldn’t be guaranteed. They’ll need luck in staying healthy and a good measure of player development. Of course, the Lakers not building the most ludicrous perimeter rotation of all-time would help.

Let’s look at what the Wolves need to be thinking about as they head into the new NBA year on July 1.

What to do with Jimmy Butler?

Let me start this by saying that I think Butler is great and a benefit on the court. However, extending his contract isn’t the no-brainer it may be for Tom Thibodeau. The all-star wing will turn 29 next season but an extension wouldn’t take effect until his age 30 season. Considering the financial investment, his age, and the fact that he’s missed 15 or more games in four of the last five seasons, there’s some risk in paying him into his mid 30s.

If the answer is yes, developing draft picks Josh Okogie and Keita Bates-Diop becomes more critical than it already is otherwise. Paying three players maximum contracts means less financial flexibility and therefore makes improving the team more challenging.

A shorter offer, like three years, would cut down some of the risk but would Butler want that? There have already been reports of Butler being unhappy with the work ethics of his young teammates. If Butler is irreconcilably unhappy with his teammates and the team doesn’t want to give him the contract he wants, then it may be time to keep an eye on the trade market.

All indications seem to be that Butler is generally happy as a Timberwolf. His frustrations with his young teammates don’t appear to be significant and the current regime has a close relationship to Butler. This is all just to say that the 2019 season will be here before we know and that means time to make a decision on his extension.

Tyus Jones or Derrick Rose?

Derrick Rose played well enough in the postseason that he likely retained his coach’s affection. Meanwhile, Jones has been a solid role player in all three of his NBA seasons. In May, Jones reportedly went to Thibodeau to discuss his role and was promised more playing time.

However, it’s difficult to see a way to give Jones more playing time if Rose returns. Rose took minutes from Jones once the former returned from his ankle injury last season and who’s to say another season would make a difference. Jones is much younger and a better track record of health.

While Jamal Crawford’s departure makes Rose somewhat less redundant, re-signing him could have its own risks. It would be foolish to let seven games override a five-year sample size. Rose’s health is still a concern. It only took him a couple of games to turn his ankle and miss time. Rose still doesn’t bring shooting or defense, two of the team’s greatest needs. Buyer beware and a mid-August signing would be the easiest way to take a return.

If the Wolves can’t find a way to balance their minutes, they should do the right thing by Jones. Keeping Jones twisting in the wind and breaking promises would be a poor handling of the situation. Moving Jones in favor of Rose is a decision I wouldn’t agree with but giving him the chance to play for a team that will give him the minutes he’s earned would be the right thing to do. Jones has played well enough that they may be able to get some type of asset back in return.

What’s the right price for Bjelica?

There’s a lot to like about Nemanja Bjelica. He also happens to fit the mold of the preferred big man in today’s game. He’s got size, range, and ball handling skills. On paper, he looks like he should easily command $15 million or maybe more per season in restricted free agency.

Yet, I don’t think it’s that simple.

Once you get past the thought of “Well, what do you replace him with if he leaves?” there are some caution flags. For starters, Bjelica is going to be 30 years old this season. He’s not going to be getting better though he may play well for a few more years. Secondly, Bjelica has struggled with nagging injuries and inconsistent play. Despite his ability, he is often hesitant and appears to second guess his decisions on the floor. Finally, Bjelica appeared frustrated by a lack of consistent playing time. He’s a better player with consistent minutes but they’ve often been sporadic. Bjelica and Thibodeau may be a poor match in that sense.

If someone offers Bjelica three years and $30 million-$36 million, I think they should match. But I’d be careful to go much higher than that. It seems that a common argument is that he may become better elsewhere, which is true, but it may be worth the risk if it means avoiding the tax line.

Time to revamp the front court?

The Timberwolves’ big man rotation needs some house cleaning. Gorgui Dieng and Cole Aldrich will command a combined $22 million in 2019. Taj Gibson has been great and his in the final year of his 2-year, $28 million deal. Of course, Karl-Anthony Towns will get his contract extension and Justin Patton may or may not be ready for the season.

Considering Aldrich was rarely used and Dieng struggled in a reduced role, the Wolves need to find a way to get more production for their dollar. You can’t get so little from one-fifth of the salary cap. Finding a taker for Dieng’s deal has been difficult, as his extension hasn’t aged well. While Aldrich can rebound and brings size, he’s difficult to play every night as more teams have quicker bigs that could expose him defensively.

Ideally, Bjelica could be brought back on a team-friendly deal and Patton could stay healthy to make this choice easy. Towns-Gibson-Bjelica-Patton is a nice rotation but requires a lot to go right for them. Jettisoning Dieng and Aldrich to give opportunities for prototypical modern big men makes a lot of sense. Yet, Dieng and Aldrich’s contracts that prevent that from happening this season.

But if the team’s draft of two prospects fit the mold of a modern wing is any indication, the team may look to modernize the entire roster.

An honest look at what moves the needle for next season

From where they stand now, the Timberwolves can go either way. They could remain on the fringe of the playoff picture or solidify themselves as one of the four best teams in their conference. With the Spurs likely taking a step back, it’s possible, depending on where the top free agents land this summer.

There is also danger in attempting to run it back while everyone around you improves. This is the scenario that would be the worst case for this team. It would make leapfrogging the Wolves easy but it’s hard to see the team deliberately returning largely the same roster from a season ago.

What the Wolves need to do is find a way to improve its shooting and build a credible defense.

From the outside looking in, it doesn’t seem like Thibodeau’s group has spent much time on player development. Rather than coach up the skills that Gibson, Rose, and Butler possess, Thibodeau has often gone out and acquired the player. Gibson and Butler have played well but they won’t last forever and with serious salary cap constraints, the easiest way for them to improve in these areas is from within. A contract like Andrew Wiggins’ looks much better if he’s a more efficient shooter and even a capable defender.

Otherwise, the Timberwolves could find wings like Joe Harris and Wayne Ellington on the market that they may be able to split the midlevel exception with. Based on last summer’s contracts, these deals would likely be short term. Committing as few dollars as possible without too much future commitment will be ideal for this team.

Score-first, ball-dominant guards are fun but this team has more pressing needs. We saw last season just how competitive they can be but with a few adjustments, it could feel more sustainable.