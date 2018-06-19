Report: Jamal Crawford exercises option to become free agent

Jamal Crawford’s stay in Minnesota was a short one.

The veteran, who averaged 10.3 points per game in 20 minutes and 80 games with the Wolves in 2017-18, has opted out of his player option for next season, according Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports.

Minnesota's Jamal Crawford has declined his $4.5M player option for 2018-19 season, league sources tell Yahoo. Crawford averaged 10.3 points in 20.7 minutes for T'Wolves last season. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 18, 2018

Crawford spent his 18th NBA season with the Wolves after playing the previous five for the Los Angeles Clippers. Crawford also has played for the Knicks, Bulls, Hawks, Trail Blazers and Warriors during a career that began in 2000-01.

Crawford, 38, made it clear last season that he thought he would be seeing more time off the Wolves bench under coach Tom Thibodeau. His 20.7 minutes per game were his lowest total since he averaged 17.2 minutes in 61 games with the Bulls as a rookie.