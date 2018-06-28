Report: Timberwolves extend qualifying offer to Nemanja Bjelica

The Timberwolves extended a qualifying offer to forward Nemanja Bjelica on Thursday, according to Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic. That means Bjelica will be a restricted free agent when the NBA’s free agency period opens Sunday and that the Wolves will have the option of matching any offer he receives.

This makes Bjelica a restricted free agent. Bjeli is expected to test the market. Wolves hopeful they can retain him but bracing for an offer that would be too pricey. — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) June 28, 2018

The one-year qualifying offer to Bjelica would be for a little more than $4.9 million. He could sign it or explore his options elsewhere and come back with an offer from another team that Minnesota might not be willing to match because of its salary-cap situation.

Bjelica, 30, has value to the Wolves because of his ability to shoot three-pointers. In his third NBA season, Bjelica shot 41.5 percent on three-pointers, second to Karl-Anthony Towns’ 42.1 percent. The Wolves finished last in the NBA in both three-pointers attempted (22.5) and made per game (8.0) in 2017-18.

Bjelica likely will be looking to average more playing time than the 20.5 minutes he received in coming off the Wolves’ bench for most of last season. He started 21 of 67 games and averaged 6.8 points and 4.1 rebounds in the regular season. Bjelica only played 9.4 minutes per game and averaged 4.6 points in the Wolves’ five-game opening-round playoff loss to Houston.