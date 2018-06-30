LISTEN NOW

Report: Timberwolves waive center Cole Aldrich

By Judd Zulgad | @1500ESPNJudd June 30, 2018 3:07 pm
Nov 9, 2016; Orlando, FL, USA; Orlando Magic forward Serge Ibaka (7) drives to the basket as Minnesota Timberwolves center Cole Aldrich (45) defends during the second half at Amway Center. Minnesota Timberwolves defeated the Orlando Magic 123-107. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Timberwolves waived center Cole Aldrich on Saturday, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Aldrich, who attended Jefferson High School in Bloomington, Minn., spent the past two seasons with the Wolves. The 29-year-old averaged 8.6 minutes in 62 games two years ago, but only 2.3 minutes in 21 games last season.

The move was expected and was made with NBA free agency set to begin at 11:01 p.m.  today. As far as what it means for the Wolves’ salary-cap situation, ESPN’s Bobby Marks explains.

Added Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic:

