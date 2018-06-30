Report: Timberwolves waive center Cole Aldrich

The Timberwolves waived center Cole Aldrich on Saturday, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Aldrich, who attended Jefferson High School in Bloomington, Minn., spent the past two seasons with the Wolves. The 29-year-old averaged 8.6 minutes in 62 games two years ago, but only 2.3 minutes in 21 games last season.

The move was expected and was made with NBA free agency set to begin at 11:01 p.m. today. As far as what it means for the Wolves’ salary-cap situation, ESPN’s Bobby Marks explains.

Minnesota is sitting right at $112M in salary after the Cole Aldrich waiver. The Timberwolves will incur a $2M cap hit and will have the choice to stretch the amount owed over three years. Stretching the money would save the Timberwolves $1.37M this… https://t.co/X8AgGsG9Be — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) June 30, 2018

Added Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic: