What did Tom Thibodeau like about Josh Okogie?

The Timberwolves selected guard Josh Okogie from Georgia Tech with the 20th pick in the first-round of the NBA draft on Thursday night.

Okogie shot 38 percent on three-point attempts last season as a sophomore at Georgia Tech. He also possesses the ability to guard numerous positions. Okogie, who has a 7-foot wingspan, averaged 1.8 steals per game in 2017-18.

Tom Thibodeau, the Wolves’ president of basketball operations and head coach, told the team’s website what he likes about Okogie shortly after making the selection.