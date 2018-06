With the 20th pick in the NBA Draft, the Minnesota Timberwolves selected Josh Okogie.

The 6-foot-4 guard starred for Georgia Tech as a sophomore before he declared for the NBA Draft. He averaged 18.2 points per game, and is considered a fast riser.

Some analysts predicted that the Timberwolves would target a “3-and-D” player that late in the first round of the draft. Okogie shot 38% on 3-pointers in his final season for the Yellow Jackets.