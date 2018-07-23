Anthony Tolliver Over Nemanja Bjelica And What Remains For The Timberwolves In Free Agency

BY: DANE MOORE

“It won’t be like last summer,” a league executive familiar with the Minnesota Timberwolves front office said of the impending offseasons a few days after Minnesota had been eliminated from the playoffs.

For a team and a fanbase that feels as if it has not yet made it, this is an underwhelming notion. But it was was to be expected.

The offseason a summer ago was wild. A relatively juvenile squad hit puberty hard overnight as the average age of a the top-six player in the rotation jumped from 23.3 in 2016-17 to 28.3 in 2017-18.

Jimmy Butler (28) was brought in via trade, replacing the unpolished Zach LaVine (21) and Kris Dunn (22).

Jeff Teague (29) took over Ricky Rubio’s (26) role as chief maestro after the Spaniard was traded to free up cap space.

Taj Gibson (32) became Karl-Anthony Towns’ new frontcourt partner, shifting Gorgui Dieng (27) and Nemanja Bjelica (28) down the depth chart.

Jamal Crawford (37) and Aaron Brooks (32) filled out the roster with the team’s remaining flexibility, cutting into the role of Shabazz Muhammad (24) and to a lesser extent, Tyus Jones (20).

That’s a lot of moves. And because of the correlation between age and salary, moreover, that is a lot of money was added to the ledger. Factor in a maximum salary raise for Andrew Wiggins, which just kicked in, and the Wolves went from financially flexible when Thibodeau arrived to zero salary cap space as Thibs enters the hump of his five-year contract in Minnesota.

Therefore, it should have been little surprise to hear that this summer would be a running it back ordeal.

Mid-Level Exception, Only Tool

Even for those teams capped out financially, there is an annual gift card handed out to all 30 teams called the mid-level exception (MLE). For the Wolves, the MLE was worth $8.64 million. It was this cash that intrigued a Minnesota fanbase who craved players who could fill voids on the wing.

In what was projected to be a “pinched” market, relatively exciting names the likes of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Wayne Ellington, and Tyreke Evans were bantered about as players who could potentially be had for the price of the Wolves’ gift card. The tricky part, for Tom Thibodeau and Wolves management, was that using the entirety of said gift card would push the team into the luxury tax. While there were arguments to be made for the Wolves spending into the tax, that was never actually going to happen this summer, league sources said.

This notion, while it may be frustrating for fans who wanted to see the Wolves strengthen their bench, made sense. With Wiggins already on a max contract, Towns likely to begin a max in a year, and Butler eligible to earn up to $190 million from the Wolves next summer, the tax is a near-lock for 2019-20. Because of this truth — and the punishments of being in the tax for consecutive seasons — Minnesota was restricted to only using a portion of their MLE gift card.

The Decision PART TREY!: Tolliver Over Bjelica

The compromise so as to stay below the $123.7 million luxury tax line was Anthony Tolliver. The NBA journeyman at $5.75 million wasn’t necessarily a bad use of this portion, but it wasn’t the wing many fans had hoped for. The decision was also a bit surprising because Tolliver is a functionally similar player to Nemanja Bjelica; who seemed likely to return to Minnesota given his comfort with the city and the shooting prowess he illustrated from deep.

“We liked Bjelly a lot too,” Tom Thibodeau said in a brief media availability at Las Vegas summer league. “We were looking at what the possibilities were but what we didn’t want to do was we didn’t want to be caught short… Rather than take a chance, let’s be sure.”

On the surface, this also makes some sense. Bjelica was a restricted free agent and thus could have signed a deal for more money — and more years — than what the Wolves were comfortable paying Tolliver. Thibodeau suggested that by jumping on Tolliver — who could have taken another deal had the Wolves delayed — that they mitigated some risk of getting “caught short.”

Initially, this looked like high-level risk aversion; particularly after Bjelica verbally agreed to a one-year, $4.4 million deal with Philadelphia. Given how the market had been playing out, it seemed very unlikely that the 30-year-old Bjelica — who has never put together a season with full health — would have garnered a multi-year deal from anyone. Take a look at the players who have signed this summer and you will find that the vast majority of non-star veterans signed one-year deals.

But as it turns out — and it is what will shape the narrative around Tolliver versus Bjelica — the Serbian forward did find a more expensive contract. Bjelica signed for 3 years and $20.5 million with Sacramento, after backing out on the Sixers.

The risk-aversion now looks smart; the Wolves could not have afforded to match that Sacramento price without dipping into the tax. Again, a mandate this season.

However, I’m not totally sold the primary motivation was a fear of being caught short.

As it stands in the Tolliver Reality, the Wolves have $4.39 million left in room below the tax two fill the final two roster spots. Crucially, in this reality, only $2.05 million of that gift card is left over — after $838k of it went to signing Keita Bates-Diop. That’s a big sacrifice.

Mid-level Exception $8.64 million Anthony Tolliver -$5.75 million Keita Bates-Diop -$.84 million MLE Remaining $2.05 million

Had Minnesota signed Bjelica to a $4.4 million (or any value) deal, only $838k of the $8.64 million MLE gift card would have been used on Bates-Diop because Bjelica, as a returning player, does not require the use of the MLE. Meaning: The gift card would have $7.8 million left on it — and that they could use $5.7 million of that without exceeding the tax. There would have been far more flexibility had the Wolves retained Bjelica rather than Tolliver; suggesting Tolly is more “Thibs Guy” than Bjelly.

This is all a bit confusing but the real difference between the Tolliver Reality and the (Hypothetical) Bjelica Reality is that the Wolves would not be restricted to the near-minimum salary options they currently have to round out the roster. Again, the Bjelcia route could have come with more flexibility and because of that, it is reasonable to think that the Wolves would have had a better chance to get in on the handful of potentially impactful wings who remain.

Free Agent Wings Still Available

Vince Carter

Nick Young

Rodney Hood

Pat Connaughton

Joe Johnson

Pat McCaw

David Nwaba

Corey Brewer

Who knows? Maybe the Tolliver-over-Bjelica move does not price the Wolves out of any of those guys — it is impossible to know each player’s exact price point. What is known is that by rolling with Tolliver instead, the Wolves sacrificed flexibility; suggesting Thibodeau and the front office preferred Tolliver far more than those “caught short” comments suggest.

The Flexibility That Remains

As it stands today, the Wolves have twelve players under contract and it should be assumed that, at least, two more players will be brought in.

Current Depth Chart

PG Jeff Teague Tyus Jones Derrick Rose SG Jimmy Butler Derrick Rose Josh Okogie SF Andrew Wiggins Anthony Tolliver Bates-Diop / Okogie PF Taj Gibson Anthony Tolliver Dieng / Bates-Diop C Karl-Anthony Towns Gorgui Dieng Justin Patton

For those final two roster spots, the Wolves can spend up to $4.39 million and still stay below the luxury tax line. For spending that money, there are three paths they can take:

Minimum level contracts ($838k to $1.51 million)

The rest of the mid-level exception ($2.05 million)

The bi-annual exception ($3.38 million)

Minimum level contracts ($838k to $1.51 million)

The minimum price tag for free agents varies dependent on years of service in the league. (Confusing, I know.)

For example, Derrick Rose — who has been in the league for ten seasons — signed his minimum contract with the Wolves on the first day of free agency for one year at $2.4 million. Important to note, for accounting purposes, is that Rose’s cap hit is only $1.51 million (the minimum price tag of a player who has been in the league for two years). This differential ($900k) is a bonus in the league’s collective bargaining agreement that is paid by the league, so as to take care of veterans without pricing them out of jobs they are equally qualified for when compared to younger players.

So, generally speaking, any veteran who is signed for $2.4 million-or-less only carries a cap hit of $1.51 million. The only way to sign a player to a deal that hits the books softer than $1.51 million is a rookie or a player with only one year of NBA experience.

Amile Jefferson is an example here. The Wolves G-League star only has one year of NBA service under his belt. Because of this, the Wolves could sign him to a deal worth $1.35 million. Signing Jefferson would be the cheapest option for adding to the roster other than signing an undrafted rookie — perhaps Jared Terrell from the summer league squad — who would cost $838k.

The Mid-level exception ($2.05 million)

With only $2.05 million left on the gift card, the rest of the MLE is fairly fruitless for the Wolves.

The only players the $2.05 million might entice are players with six years of NBA service or less. A player who has been in the NBA for six years can earn $1.89 million ($1.51 million from their team, $380k from the league) on a minimum deal. That additional $150k the Wolves can offer does hold some leverage. The fewer years the player has been in the NBA, the more leverage.

David Nwaba — a better Marcus Georges-Hunt — who played over 1600 minutes for the Bulls last season has two years of NBA experience. Signing with the Wolves for the rest of the MLE would earn him an additional $500k than his experience would pay him on the minimum. (I like Nwaba.)

Theoretically, the Wolves could use the rest of the MLE on someone and sign any veteran to a minimum deal and still stay below the tax.

The Bi-Annual Exception ($3.38 million)

This is the strongest card the Wolves hold. The BAE can pay a player up to $3.38 million but the caveat — and the reason the Wolves may not use it — is that it can only be used every other year. As pinched as the Wolves are now, money will be even tighter in a year. They may want to save this.

If they do use the BAE, a dance dangerously close to the tax line begins. Remember: The Wolves are only $4.39 million beneath the tax line. By handing out the BAE to say Corey Brewer, Minnesota would only be $1.1 million below the tax; ruling out signing any player with even one year of service. In a situation where the entirety of the $3.38 million is utilized, an undrafted rookie — who only costs $838k — would need to fill the final roster spot.

Theoretically, the Wolves could give out a portion of the BAE up to $2.88 million and still sign any vet with a cap hit of $1.51 million. But even knocking off $500k from the BAE hurts their leverage, and that lack of leverage may not justify using the BAE at all.

It’s a very different summer than a year ago. The names of Jimmy Butler, Jeff Teague, and Taj Gibson have shrunk to the size of Anthony Tolliver, David Nwaba, and Pat Connaughton.

That doesn’t mean these decisions are not important. Of teams that made the playoffs a season ago, only the Milwaukee Bucks had a worse aggregated net-rating from their bench players, per NBA.com/stats. With the West having grown, the bench needs to improve for the team to remain in the hunt for a playoff spot.

Capitalizing on this salary cap minutia — starting with Toliver over Bjelica and ending with an effective utilization of the exceptions — could be the difference between a few wins. A year ago, two wins separated the eighth-seeded Wolves and the third-seeded Blazers. This year, those two wins could be what determines if the Wolves are headed for a playoff streak or back into a draught.

Dane Moore is an NBA writer covering the Minnesota Timberwolves for 1500ESPN.com. His work can also be found at ZoneCoverage.com, where he covers the Timberwolves as a staff writer.