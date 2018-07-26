What if everything goes wrong for the Timberwolves?

I know what you’re thinking. I’m being too negative. I’m paranoid.

The 2018 Minnesota Timberwolves used a top-5 offense to hold a top-4 playoff seed for three-quarters of the season. Had Jimmy Butler not gone down with a knee injury, the team likely would have finished third in the Western Conference.

On paper, this hardly seems to be a team to fret about.

Yet, the NBA moves on quickly and what was accomplished the season before means very little for the next season. All of the teams in the Western Conference that finished near the Wolves in the standings improved or at worst, mostly remained the same.

Non-playoff teams like the Lakers, Nuggets, and Suns drafted well and made smart signings. It’s likely that one of last season’s playoff teams won’t return.

As the water level of talent and competition has risen in the conference, the Wolves will run it back with largely the same team. They drafted well but having very few financial assets hampered the team in free agency. Other than swapping out Nemanja Bjelica for Anthony Tolliver, the roster remains virtually identical aside from the addition of the draft picks.

That means that improvement is mostly going to have to come from within and developing their prospects. That only makes the margin for error slimmer. Should one of the starters go down, a less-experienced player will have to step in. Whether they would be ready or not in a situation like that remains to be seen considering the heavy workload Tom Thibodeau has historically placed upon his starters.

Coupled with an improved conference, the Wolves will need some good fortune to return to the playoffs in consecutive years for the first time since the early 00s. They could win 45 games and still miss the playoffs.

What would happen in the short term would be a disappointment, yes, but the team could be positioned well for a promising future.

The Nightmare

I almost feel like I to be holding a rabbit’s foot while sitting on a horseshoe and knocking on wood to write this. Here we go. Say that the Wolves’ tensions are worse than realized and the team fails to gel and everyone can’t wait to get to Game 82. Or worse yet, a key player gets hurt and sends the team into another tailspin.

As a result, Jimmy Butler tells the Wolves he’s out, leading to Jeff Teague declining his player option to seek more years, and maybe the team moves on from Thibodeau and Scott Layden. While it sucks to have to retool so soon, the Wolves have ended the decade-plus playoff drought and find themselves in position for a fairly quick turnaround.

The Silver Lining

Here’s where the sun peeks through the clouds.

Even with the massive contracts for Gorgui Dieng and Andrew Wiggins, the Timberwolves could have a fair amount of cap space next summer. That is, with the following qualifiers

Butler and Teague opt out of their contracts, freeing $38.8 million from the books.

Derrick Rose, Anthony Tolliver, and Taj Gibson’s expiring contracts total $21.8 million.

With Wiggins, Dieng, and Josh Okogie making a combined $45.97 million and a projected salary of about $110 million, the Wolves will have lots of money to play (Not counting Towns’ $10.1 million cap hold).

However, Karl-Anthony Towns is going to make anywhere between $25-$30 million per year with his contract extension. Let’s say that brings the payroll to $75 million, give or take. That’s still about $30 million under the salary cap.

There are a couple more factors at play here but by now, the Wolves have so much financial flexibility that they’re minor issues.

What about Tyus Jones?

Tyus Jones will be up for an extension this fall and what he does remains to be seen. Jones expressed concerns to the coaching staff over the summer regarding his role. Thibodeau assured him that he would see the court more often. With Rose and Okogie as the team’s first-round selection, either Thibodeau is going to have to get creative or he may have to rehome Jones.

Should Jones stay for the 2020 season, even at the number of his qualifying offer, $3.5 million, he won’t make much of a dent in the team’s payroll. Should he and the franchise reach an extension agreement, it’s not like his contract would be exorbitant.

The interesting case of Justin Patton

Justin Patton was acquired in the draft-night trade for Butler. He may have been selected by Chicago but he was chosen for Minnesota. That means that Thibodeau has a vested interest in his success. Yet, Patton managed just 30 seconds in his rookie season after playing well in Iowa following foot surgery.

Unfortunately, Patton underwent another foot surgery in the offseason. Big men and feet are certainly a concerning mix, as NBA history is littered with derailed careers of centers and power forwards undercut by lower body breakdowns.

Why this matters is that Patton has a $3.1 million team option for 2020 and if there is a change of the guard on the bench, could that mean the end of the road for him? If he returns and is healthy, there’s almost no question his option is picked up. Everyone gets their option picked up. Joel Embiid played sparingly in his first two seasons but Embiid was a vastly different prospect.

But the Wolves need Patton to play and play well, no matter who the coach is. If it’s Thibodeau, that’s great. If it’s for someone else, that’s fine too. But the Wolves need to get something out of him and having to decline a player option for a player because he couldn’t play in his first two seasons in the league would be a bad look for the Thibodeau-Layden regime.

The even bigger picture

Now, the chances of this happening are unlikely. Even the Warriors would say this would be a fortunate series of events. What does matter is this:

Losing a player of Butler’s caliber two seasons after trading away two young players for him would be a severe setback to most teams. While there’s no doubt that losing Butler and the consequential ripple effects would make the team worse from 2019 to 2020, the Wolves would be in a position to turn things around quickly with their remaining prospects and potential financial flexibility due to their team and player options and expiring contracts.

Cap room in itself doesn’t make you a good team but allows you to add a piece next to Towns or Wiggins. If they’re able to move Dieng or Wiggins, that would only improve their financial situation. Yet, the return would have to be worthwhile or at least better than what a replacement value could be found on the open market.

That cap space can also be used to acquire draft picks to take on other teams’ undesirable short-term contracts.

Ideally, Keita Bates-Diop and Okogie develop into viable NBA players and the Wolves are able to slot them in next to Towns and Wiggins. Should the team continue to develop the draft choices from that point on, they would be able to supplement their roster with affordable young talent for years to come.

Putting it all together

Realistically, the 2019 Timberwolves are going to be a good team. Sure, relying on outscoring everyone is a risky way to win but any added defense would take the pressure off of the scorers. As great of a guy as Jamal Crawford is, his departure could be addition by subtraction for the second unit. That and the defense finally gelling to any extent would solidify this team’s position in the Western Conference playoff race.

Unless something catastrophic or the team’s chemistry completely melts down, the Wolves are very much in the conference’s playoff picture. Yes, it will be a dogfight but it was a dogfight last season and was going to be one anyway.

What the Wolves have now is the experience of playing in meaningful basketball games. A big problem last season was closing out inferior teams and the way they played to beat the Nuggets on the last night of the season to clinch a playoff spot showed that they can close those games. If the conference is going to be a battle, it’s good that they have some battle experience.

Regardless of what happens with next season’s Wolves, it’s hard to envision a scenario in which they return to being a team that struggles to win 20 games.