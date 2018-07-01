Follow Doogie’s Timberwolves free-agency tracker (updated)

The Timberwolves reportedly reached an agreement to bring back veteran guard Derrick Rose on a one-year contract as NBA free agency began late Saturday but what else are Wolves basketball boss Tom Thibodeau and his staff doing?

Darren Wolfson of the KSTP-TV sports department and 1500 ESPN “Scoop” fame has been providing updates on Twitter about whom the Wolves are checking on.

Here’s the latest:

The amount of ex-#Twolves the Wolves have called on increases with Wayne Ellington. In case I forget to text you, @1500ESPNJudd, this can be your heads-up. I'm losing track of all the guys they have called on! Time to start making offers! — Darren Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) July 1, 2018

For @1500ESPNJudd and his ongoing 1500ESPN dot com running story: It really is amazing, interesting, pick your description, on how many FAs the #Twolves have checked in on. Add Mike Scott, David Nwaba, Ian Clark, and even Derrick Favors. Many of their inquires will be only that. — Darren Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) July 1, 2018

Corey Brewer and Davis Bertans are two more FAs that the #Twolves have planted seeds on. 2018 falls in line with 2016 and 2017 FA process that involved reaching out on dozens upon dozens of players. — Darren Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) July 1, 2018

What did you expect? My definition of aggressive: looking to extend KAT + Butler, got Rose for minimum, have called on dozens of FAs, worked out FAs last week, have talked trade. Among names I haven’t previously mentioned they’ve called on: J. Green, Delaney, T. Graham. #Twolves https://t.co/ALIDql20wD — Darren Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) July 1, 2018

#Twolves tracked. Never got to a point of extending an offer… https://t.co/tq1qApDenU — Darren Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) July 1, 2018

Among many FAs the #Twolves have registered some level of interest: Tolliver, Nick Young, Stephenson, Cunningham, A. Johnson, Booker, J. Bird, Ennis. — Darren Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) July 1, 2018

#Twolves, Knicks, 76ers, Lakers, Pacers, others have registered interest in FA Lance Stephenson. But all of those teams have many other balls up in the air, presumably waiting on others first. — Darren Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) July 1, 2018