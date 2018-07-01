LISTEN NOW

Follow Doogie’s Timberwolves free-agency tracker (updated)

By 1500 ESPN July 1, 2018 4:33 pm

The Timberwolves reportedly reached an agreement to bring back veteran guard Derrick Rose on a one-year contract as NBA free agency began late Saturday but what else are Wolves basketball boss Tom Thibodeau and his staff doing?

Darren Wolfson of the KSTP-TV sports department and 1500 ESPN “Scoop” fame has been providing updates on Twitter about whom the Wolves are checking on.

Here’s the latest:

