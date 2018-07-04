Last summer’s overeager spending lingers, leaving bench bare in Minnesota

BY: DANE MOORE

The Sixth Man of the Year Award is kind of a silly individual accolade to receive because it comes with the implication of individuality. And that singularity goes against the ethos of what the Sixth Man role stands for: being the glue.

The first player off the bench — or the most utilized bench player — is a bridge between the above average and the below average on a roster. A Sixth Man is functionally the glue guy of a team; the connector of two groups. The role is difficult to excel at but is critical for team success.

“It’s harder, honestly, to come off the bench,” three-time Sixth Man of the Year, Jamal Crawford, told local media last October, shortly after signing with the Wolves. “When you’re a starter, you can go 1-for-5 and then kind of shoot yourself into a rhythm. Off the bench, you may go 1-for-5 and not play for the rest of the second quarter and then it’s halftime.

“You look at it and that’s like an hour. Imagine you go to Lifetime gym, play in the game, lose, and have to sit for like an hour. And then you come back on. It’s definitely tough.”

Crawford, who signed with the Minnesota Timberwolves almost exactly one year ago, for the first time in his career, really struggled with that role this past season. While the 38-year-old was the ultimate professional and glue guy in the locker room, he no longer had the juice to fulfill the duties of the role.

Crawford had officially fallen to below-average.

Through this plummet, there was no bridge and two groups formed in Minnesota: The Starters and The Bench.

When looking back on what underwhelmed during the 2017-18 season, many will point to Andrew Wiggins’ plateauing or Karl Anthony-Towns’ inability to defend but the chasm in production between the starters and the bench was just as culpable.

The Wolves starters were elite on the offensive end and middle-of-the-pack defensively, when compared to other starting units. The bench performed decently on the offensive end but was the worst bench defense in the entire league, according to NBA.com/stats.

O-Rating D-Rating Net-Rating Traditional Starters (Teague, Wiggins, Butler, Gibson, Towns) 112.7 104.2 8.5 Bench Mob 107.7 111.1 -3.4

Hindsight is always 20/20, but investing as he did in his starters and failing to address the bench beyond Crawford last summer in free agency is a mistake Tom Thibodeau may not be able to overcome — if the goal is to truly contend.

Using that gift of hindsight, a light can illuminate the financial missteps taken that help explain why the bench was such a problem. Financial issues that linger, illustrated by the team’s only free agent acquisitions being the signings of Derrick Rose and Anthony Tolliver this summer.

The Offseason A Year Ago

Last July, the free agency period started with a bang when the Wolves traded Ricky Rubio.

Dependent upon where a Wolves follower fell on the Ricky Rubio Gradient, that bang was either a breath of relief or a gut-punch. But irrelevant of affinity for Rubio, an opportunity was created with that move: salary cap space.

Rubio’s $14.28 million contract was handed off to Utah for a first round pick (the 20th overall pick in the draft) with no salary returning to Minnesota. This left the Wolves with just under $35 million of space to address the roster. And at that point in time there was plenty to address. The only real pieces that were set in stone were the recently acquired Jimmy Butler and young franchise cornerstones Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins.

Sure, Tyus Jones and Gorgui Dieng were on board but Thibodeau was clearly underwhelmed by both in his first season as head coach. Jones was a healthy scratch 22 times the prior season and only received 774 total minutes. Dieng played and started all 82 games but, again in hindsight, that appeared to be a move forced by necessity.

Instead of affording Dieng the opportunity to earn his $16 million in annual salary (that Thibodeau signed him to) or allowing Jones to expand his role and perhaps becoming a bargain at just over $2 million, Thibodeau looked elsewhere.

His unwillingness to roll with either triggered what can now be viewed as misplaced hyper-aggression.

That aggression was the pedal to the metal as ‘win-now’ time arrived years before expected. The Wolves roster grew up overnight when the $35 million in cap space was handed out to a new veteran point guard and power forward. Jeff Teague and Taj Gibson’s were signed to free agent deals that combined to cost — and still cost — $33 million annually. The cap space was gone.

Through the signings, that formidable starting lineup was created. However, there was literally no money left to address the bench with.

All that was left to fill the Sixth Man role with was a tiny little salary cap exception called the Room Midlevel Exception — essentially a $4.4 million gift card that allows a team exceed the salary cap.

This exception was used on Jamal Crawford. And the final four roster spots were given to Aaron Brooks, Marcus Georges-Hunt and Shabazz Muhammad — all for the minimum. (The Wolves left one roster spot open the entire year until Rose showed up in March.)

This did not go well.

The Bench Experience

Brooks and Georges-Hunt combined to play 413 total minutes while Muhammad didn’t even last the year on the roster. As for Crawford, he compiled one of the worst defensive ratings in the entire NBA (112.9). Technically, it was the fourth-worst in the league; better than only Elfrid Payton, Zach Randolph, and Troy Daniels.

Player * Team Defensive Rating Elfrid Payton ORL/PHX 114.3 Zach Randolph SAC 114.3 Troy Daniels PHX 113.3 Jamal Crawford MIN 112.9

*Players who played over 20 minutes per game and played in 50 or more games.

If you scroll further down this list of porous defenders on NBA.com/stats page, 41 players will pass between Crawford and Tony Snell. Those 41 players share a characteristic: they all played for non-playoff teams or the Cleveland Cavaliers (an all-time terrible defense).

Snell’s individual defensive rating was 108.9, a massive 4.0 points per 100 possessions better than Crawford’s. The Wolves key bench addition stood out even among the worst defenders on the worst teams.

Now, in fairness, the Wolves awful defense wasn’t all on Crawford. As a group, including the starters, the Wolves were the 27th-best defense in the NBA. Terrible for a playoff team.

The crazy thing to think about is where would the Wolves have been if the starters weren’t objectively pretty good at defense?

Of their contemporaries (teams who won between 46 and 48 games last season), the Wolves most-utilized lineup (the traditional starters) was better than three of the seven teams in the bunch. Solid.

Defensive Ratings of Most-Utilized Lineup 2017-18

Team Minutes Played Record D-Rating San Antonio 189 47-35 94.3 Oklahoma City 539 48-34 95.9 Utah 455 48-34 98.1 Minnesota 1131 47-35 104.2 Denver 345 46-36 105.1 Indiana 696 48-34 107.7 New Orleans 408 48-34 109.0

The staggering and informative number in this sample is the ‘minutes played’ column. The Wolves were not only heavily reliant on their starters but extremely committed to them playing together as a group.

This can actually be framed as a small but fair excuse for the bench performance. Most teams in the league work to stagger in their bench with the starters. Thibodeau does not. No coach utilizes a “hockey substitution” pattern more.

So that is part of the problem but another, arguably more glaring, issue is the dearth of talent in the second unit.

Backup center: Gorgui Dieng

Backup power forward: Nemanja Bjelica

Backup small forward: Shabazz Muhammad

Backup shooting guard: Jamal Crawford

Backup point guard: Tyus Jones

This wound was self-inflicted. By handing out all of the money to the starters, the bench almost had no shot from the start.

Still Financially Stuck

Fast forward to a week ago, prior to the beginning of free agency, and the Wolves entered the market well over the salary cap. This was in large part due to Wiggins’ new maximum contract kicking in.

With the salary cap set at $101.869M, Andrew Wiggins’ max rookie contract extension dollar figures are finalized: 5 years, $147,710,050 2018-19: $25,467,250

2019-20: $27,504,630

2020-21: $29,542,010

2021-22: $31,579,390

2022-23: $33,616,770 Total: $147,710,050 — Dane Moore (@DaneMooreNBA) July 1, 2018

For this summer, their gift certificate (the salary cap exception to use) was the midlevel exception. The MLE is a bit bigger of a cash card than the Room MLE used on Crawford, worth up to $8.64 million. However, much like a season ago, the “full MLE” was their lone tool, beyond rookie draft picks and minimum salaries, to address roster deficiencies.

The draft picks went well. The Wolves snagged two young wings who will eventually be able to contribute, maybe even right away in a small role. They also retained Derrick Rose for the minimum.

And then there was the MLE.

The issue with using this exception to its full-extent ($8.64 million) was that it would put the team into the luxury tax. And teams, particularly in smaller markets, do not go into the tax unless they are ready to compete for a championship. Which Wolves owner Glen Taylor knows they are not ready for. This truth limited the amount of the MLE they could use down to just under $6 million.

Insert Anthony Tolliver on a one-year, $5.75 million deal.

There is nothing wrong the Tolliver, per se. He has a track record of being a capable defender, a veteran presence, and someone that can shoot the crap out of the ball. Tolliver made 43.6 percent of his 3-point attempts in Detroit last season.

But he isn’t a Sixth Man. He’s not a bridge. Tolliver is a role player. At 32 years-old, the journeyman falls somewhere in that chasm of above-average and below-average player.

It can be argued that the bench got worse. While deleting Crawford is likely addition by subtraction, having Nemanja Bjelica fall victim to spending limits is a noteworthy casualty. And this all leaves the Sixth Man job looking like it is Rose’s. And while Rose sparked in the playoffs, he is a major risk given his track record of injuries.

In a fantasy world, the Wolves would do well to restructure their assets, taking a little away from the starters so as to invigorate the bench. But roster construction in the NBA is not like playing the stock market or fantasy football. Once you commit to something, you kind of have what you have.

Maybe some balance can be found by a better staggering of lineups, but at the end of the day Thibodeau is likely looking at a similarly dismal bench.

This free agency has been highlighted by the relocating of superstars but for teams nearing the fringes of contention (like the Wolves), it is the moves made on the margins that make a difference. Financially strapped, the Wolves could not effectively execute this plan and it will likely hold them back.

One of Thibodeau’s catchphrases is cover your weaknesses. After another free agency period seems to have come to a close in Minnesota, there does not appear to be anything that was added that can cover the massive weakness of the bench.

“That’s my job,” Crawford said in that interview nearly a year ago when handed the Sixth Man role. “Seeing who’s struggling a little bit because we need everybody to be successful.”

Dane Moore is an NBA writer covering the Minnesota Timberwolves for 1500ESPN.com. His work can also be found at ZoneCoverage.com, where he covers the Timberwolves as a staff writer.