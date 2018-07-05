Loaded West puts Timberwolves behind in NBA free agency race

In the first weekend of NBA free agency, teams doled out more than 1 billion dollars in contracts. Among the biggest spenders were the Timberwolves’ closest competitors. This includes mega deals for Denver’s Nikola Jokic, Will Barton, and Oklahoma City’s Paul George.

That’s bad news for a Wolves team that needed to beat the Nuggets on the last day of the regular season to make the playoffs. No one with the team or who follows the team wants to see a pop-up season and go right back to drafting in the lottery.

Look out for the Lakers

The big story out of Los Angeles is, of course, LeBron James signing a 4-year, $154 million deal. Not only does this move signal James’ first move to the Western Conference, it means that they will now see James twice as often. When you’re a Western Conference team watching James in the East beat up on other teams in the East, it’s captivating. However, when he is suddenly in the same conference it’s like falling in the lion pen at the zoo: not so entertaining.

What’s puzzling is the moves that the Lakers have made around James. The expectation was that they would be aggressive, maybe trade for Kawhi Leonard. No, instead they signed Nick Young, JaVale McGee, Lance Stephenson, and Rajon Rondo as complements.

Whether or not the subsequent signings make sense, the Lakers must be taken seriously with James. Los Angeles finished 10th in the conference last season and are well coached and have one of the best players of all time. Should any of the Lakers’ young core improve or should the team trade for another star, the Lakers could easily pose a threat to the Timberwolves.

Don’t doubt Denver

The team that was five minutes from a playoff berth — and sending the Wolves home early — hasn’t added anyone. However, they haven’t lost anyone either. They re-signings of Barton and Jokic show that the Nuggets are serious about a return to the playoffs. Denver even reportedly had a meeting set up with LeBron James’ people.

Since James chose Los Angeles, Denver has remained undeterred from improving and has shown interest in just about every remaining major free agent. They retained two key contributors and are evidently considering all avenues to get better.

Even if the Nuggets don’t add another significant piece, they’ll still be a threat in the West. They’ll have a healthy Paul Millsap for a full season in addition to Jokic, Barton, and Gary Harris. You may throw Jamal Murray in there, too, depending on how you feel about them.

Overlooking the Thunder would be a mistake

Nothing came easy for the Thunder early in the season. The Wolves locked up the tiebreaker with the Thunder by January 10 but that can be misleading. After that defeat, the Thunder went 26-14 (.650) the rest of the way. That’s a considerable improvement from their .523 winning percentage on January 10.

With Paul George officially back and questions swirling over his future gone, the Thunder will likely be a more focused group. A likely reason for the Thunder’s slow start is trying to integrate George and Carmelo Anthony with Russell Westbrook. Once they figured it out, they were one of the NBA’s best teams over the last half of the season.

Now, their top talent has returned, solidifying their status in the conference as a potentially dangerous team. Getting perimeter stopper Andre Roberson back will go a long way as well.

Wolves need to have a sense of urgency

The Timberwolves’ two basic needs are defense and shooting, in some order. To date, the team has signed Anthony Tolliver to replace Nemanja Bjelica, whose rights were renounced prior to the Tolliver signing. Derrick Rose was also predictably re-signed at midnight on July 1 despite not being a defender or a shooter.

As long as Leonard remains in San Antonio, the Western Conference teams around Minnesota aren’t getting worse. Teams like Utah, Denver, and Oklahoma City retained their best players and will return fully-healthy rosters next season.

New Orleans, last season’s sixth seed, lost DeMarcus Cousins but they played better without Cousins — and they added Julius Randle. The frontcourt of Anthony Davis, Nikola Mirotic, and Randle is intriguing. With Jrue Holliday around tie it all together, the Pelicans can be just fine.

Phoenix and Memphis both drafted well and have many young prospects. For Memphis, they will have Marc Gasol and Mike Conley fully healthy for the first time since the 2017 season. Having Conley should be a great benefit to rookie and fourth-overall pick Jaren Jackson Jr. Will these teams be good? Doubtful but they should be more competitive. That may be bad news for a Wolves team that managed to lose the season series to both of these teams last season.

All the Timberwolves have done so far in free agency is re-sign a player and replace one they already had. They’ve essentially swapped Nemanja Bjelica for Anthony Tolliver. The defensive and shooting needs that have pressed this roster for so long remain unaddressed. Considering the league’s emphasis on shooting and defense, these players are going quickly. Joe Harris, Marco Belinelli, and others are flying off of the market. It’s great to make calls but the Wolves have to eventually make offers.

The Wolves would be making a significant gamble without dialing up their sense of urgency. They’d be betting that Josh Okogie and Keita Bates-Diop can step in and be meaningful Day 1 contributors. Again, Tolliver is a nice addition but the rest of the West is making moves around them and putting themselves to compete for a low playoff seed next season.

Of course, the team isn’t done making moves. But by the time they do start making moves, the best talent could already be off of the market.