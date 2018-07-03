What should we make of rumblings of discontent within the Wolves?

The Minnesota Timberwolves’ summer has been filled with rumors. On Tuesday, a Chicago Sun Times report sparked more debate over the future of the team’s core players Jimmy Butler and Karl-Anthony Towns. What should we make of the recent report and others that have surfaced throughout the offseason? Let’s have a look…

The rumblings

The Sun Times wrote that Jimmy Butler is “fed up” with Karl-Anthony Towns’ lack of competitiveness and Butler wants to look to pair with Kyrie Irving to take over the Eastern Conference. Earlier this offseason, Butler insinuated that his teammates were not matching his will to win. In The Athletic, Towns declined to address his contract situation. There have been rumors for months that the team — aside from Jimmy — has struggled with Tom Thibodeau’s coaching style.

So what’s next? Should the Wolves look to shake things up on the trade market? Can they solve their problems with this core together?

Trade scenarios

In the back of my mind, I’ve wondered if they have to move on from Butler and try to get something for him either this summer or before the deadline before he leaves and the Wolves end up empty handed. If he is not happy and he’s not going to sign an extension, this might be time to move on and get some assets, as frustrating as that sounds. But that is extremely unlikely consider this an operation run by Thibs and Jimmy is his guy. You are going to have a hard time convincing Thibs to trade away the guy he loves so much.

The Wolves absolutely cannot move Towns. The Sun Times article mentions that possibility as one way to keep Butler, but it seems highly improbable that owner Glen Taylor would sign off on moving a young franchise player who just had one of the best shooting seasons by a center of all time.

Butler is a fantastic player, but he’s 28, he’s played a lot of minutes, he’s had some injuries in the past and he’s up for a new contract. If you have a choice between the two, the smart play is to go with the younger player, especially since these super teams will be reaching their end around the same time Towns is hitting his peak.

Zach Lowe said on his podcast he could see Andrew Wiggins eventually being moved, but nothing appears imminent. Maybe a team with cap space gets desperate for a scorer. That does not seem likely any time soon.

Solution(s)

If nobody is getting traded, Thibs is the one who has to sit everyone down and say: What do we all need to do to get this to work? Thibs is getting paid $8 million per year to manage personalities. So far — as evidenced by the current state of the organization — that has not been his strong suit.

The Wolves’ roster has too much talent to be bickering away a period of time when they could be competitive.

This has to be on Jimmy, too. If you look back at Butler’s last season in Chicago, there were problems in that locker room during the season. You have to wonder when history is repeating itself if it’s Butler who needs to change his tune in order for the Wolves to take the next step. He can’t expect every player to have the same mentality he has. It’s starting to feel like he could be on the Dwight Howard path.

If Butler is going to be the leader, he can’t be throwing shade at younger players, he has to guide them and find out a way to make the situation work — at least for one more year.

KAT and Wiggins also have to adapt. There’s truth in some of the criticisms. Maybe they have had things a little easier than other players might have because of their draft status. In terms of competitiveness on a night to night basis, they aren’t on Butler’s level. In order to fulfill that potential, they have to start matching his energy more consistently.

In this case, everyone is responsible. And everyone has to solve it together or we will be looking at the beginning of another playoff drought.

