No surprise: Jimmy Butler turns down Wolves’ contract offer

By accepting a contract offer right now, Jimmy Butler would basically be taking a pay cut with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Fortunately for Butler’s accountants, he won’t take that deal.

Butler has formally rejected a four-year contract extension from the Timberwolves, according to 1500ESPN contributor Darren Wolfson.

#Twolves All-Star Jimmy Butler has officially turned down the Wolves’ 4-year, $110M range extension offer, per owner Glen Taylor. Full interview posting soon, which includes stuff on KAT extension talks, Thibs, filling out the roster, and #LosLynx. — Darren Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) July 13, 2018

(con.) Jimmy/his side expressed gratitude for the #Twolves extending such a nice offer. Logically speaking, it just makes sense to wait, even while betting on maintaining health. He can make a lot more $$ here or elsewhere next July. — Darren Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) July 13, 2018

Don’t read into the move too much, Wolves fans. If Butler opts out of his contract next summer, Minnesota can legally pay him a lot more than other clubs could in free agency. And even if he intends to leave Minnesota at some point. the 28-year-old could earn tens of millions of dollars more by waiting a year, rather than accepting an offer from Glen Taylor in the “4-year, $110 million” range.