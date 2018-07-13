LISTEN NOW

No surprise: Jimmy Butler turns down Wolves’ contract offer

By Derek Wetmore | @DerekWetmore July 13, 2018 3:05 pm

By accepting a contract offer right now, Jimmy Butler would basically be taking a pay cut with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Fortunately for Butler’s accountants, he won’t take that deal.

Butler has formally rejected a four-year contract extension from the Timberwolves, according to 1500ESPN contributor Darren Wolfson.

Don’t read into the move too much, Wolves fans. If Butler opts out of his contract next summer, Minnesota can legally pay him a lot more than other clubs could in free agency. And even if he intends to leave Minnesota at some point. the 28-year-old could earn tens of millions of dollars more by waiting a year, rather than accepting an offer from Glen Taylor in the “4-year, $110 million” range.

