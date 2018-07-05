Report: Bjelica agrees to one-year contract with 76ers

That didn’t take long.

Two days after the Timberwolves withdrew their qualifying offer to Nemanja Bjelica and agreed to a deal with free-agent Anthony Tolliver, Bjelica agreed to a one-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski had the news on Thursday morning.

Forward Nemanja Bjelica has agreed to a one-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, league sources tell ESPN. Minnesota withdrew qualifying offer to make him a free agent. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 5, 2018

Room mid-level deal of $4.4M, sources say. Minnesota opting against this level of deal for Bjelica to pay Tolliver more — and hard-cap themselves in the process — is, umm, interesting (and I like Tolliver a lot). https://t.co/5iZPACKliy — Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) July 5, 2018

The Utah Jazz also reportedly inquired about Bjelica after he became an unrestricted free agent.