Report: Bjelica agrees to one-year contract with 76ers

By Judd Zulgad | @1500ESPNJudd July 5, 2018 8:52 am

That didn’t take long.

Two days after the Timberwolves withdrew their qualifying offer to Nemanja Bjelica and agreed to a deal with free-agent Anthony Tolliver,  Bjelica agreed to a one-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski had the news on Thursday morning.

The Utah Jazz also reportedly inquired about Bjelica after he became an unrestricted free agent.

Previous Story Last summer’s overeager spending lingers, leaving bench bare in Minnesota