Report: Butler “fed up” with “nonchalant” younger teammates, specifically Towns

A year ago, the Timberwolves acquired Jimmy Butler in a draft-night trade, figuring the all-star would join Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins to give Minnesota a trio of players who could get the franchise back to the playoffs for the first time in 13 seasons.

The deal also reunited Tom Thibodeau, the Wolves’ president of basketball operations and head coach and Butler, who had had success together with the Chicago Bulls. The Wolves did make the playoffs, losing to Houston in the first round, but it appears Butler is far from content in Minnesota.

The Chicago-Sun Times, citing an NBA source, reported Tuesday that Butler has no intention of signing a contract extension with the Wolves because he is “all but fed up with the nonchalant attitude of his younger teammates, specifically Karl-Anthony Towns.”

Here’s what Joe Cowley of the Sun-Times writes:

Can Butler still change his mind?

Absolutely. Especially if Minnesota was to do the almost improbable and move Towns — a move ownership is highly against.

The other scenario would be if Towns somehow showed Butler that he is that foxhole player rather than being “Amish-like” as the big man described himself during the (Wolves’) first-round playoff loss to Houston. Again, doubtful.

What also hasn’t helped the situation is Butler feeling like he’s being recruited harder by other teams rather than his own ownership.

Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor didn’t help things in April, telling a local Minneapolis radio show that Butler would be a key in recruiting players this summer. That led to Butler’s agent, Bernie Lee, firing back, “That’s not Jimmy’s role.”

Marc Stein of the New York Times reported over the weekend that the Wolves have informed Butler they intend to offer him a maximum contract extension valued in the four-year, $110 million range as soon as he’s eligible to sign the deal on July 9.

Butler isn’t about to take that offer. He can opt-out of his contract after the upcoming season at which time Minnesota can offer a full max extension to him worth $188 million over five years. Other teams would be able to offer only $139 million over four years.

That’s the good news for the Wolves, assuming they want to keep Butler. The bad news is that NBA sources told the Sun-Times on Tuesday that Boston guard Kyrie Irving and Butler continue to try to figure out a way to play together. The two have been teammates on Team USA in the past.

Irving, who forced his way out of Cleveland after last season and was dealt to the Celtics, already has said he won’t be signing a contract extension this offseason and has the ability to opt out of his contract following the 2018-19 season.

Last offseason, it was thought the Wolves might try to acquire Irving to pair him with Butler. Irving had the Wolves on the list of teams to which he would have accepted a trade.

Butler has the potential to put the Wolves in a very tough spot — especially if he doesn’t mind taking much less from another team next summer — if he tells Thibodeau that he won’t play with Towns. It’s one thing for Butler to be upset with the inconsistent Andrew Wiggins, who is due to start a max deal in 2018-19 and is coming off a disappointing season.

Towns struggled early in the Wolves’ playoff loss to Houston, but he was an All-Star and, along with Butler, made the All-NBA third team. The top-overall pick in the 2015 draft is eligible for a max-contract extension this summer and almost certainly will get it.

Butler will turn 29 on Sept. 14 and while he’s considered a star it’s difficult to believe the Wolves would ever consider moving Towns in order to please Butler. The Wolves also could factor in that Butler’s hard-working style on the court likely is taking a toll on him.

He has played a full 82 regular-season games only once in seven NBA seasons and last season was limited to 59 games in large part because of a knee injury.