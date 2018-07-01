Report: Derrick Rose will return to Timberwolves on one-year deal

The Timberwolves weren’t very active as NBA free agency got underway at 11:01 p.m. Saturday, but this move will come as no surprise.

Derrick Rose will be returning to Minnesota after signing with the Timberwolves late in the season.

Free agent Derrick Rose is finalizing a one-year deal to return to Minnesota, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2018

Rose is a favorite of Tom Thibodeau, the Wolves’ president of basketball operations and head coach. Rose, 29, became a star during his time playing for Thibodeau when the two were together in Chicago but he has spent much of his career battling injuries.

Jeff Teague is the Wolves’ starting point guard and Tyus Jones should be the backup so it will be interesting to see what Rose’s role will be in 2018-19. This much we do know. Rose will be back at Target Center when next season begins.