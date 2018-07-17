Report: Nemanja Bjelica won’t sign with 76ers, plans to stay in Europe

Nemanja Bjelica’s time in the NBA appears to be finished. At least for now.

The Timberwolves elected not to keep Bjelica this offseason, enabling him to agree to a one-year, mid-level exception deal for $4.45 million with the Philadelphia 76ers earlier this month. But Bjelica did not sign the contract and won’t, deciding to remain in Europe.

Free agent forward Nemanja Bjelica — who had agreed to a one-year deal with the 76ers — informed the team on Monday that he will stay in Europe this season, league sources tell ESPN. He never signed his contract with Philadelphia. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 17, 2018

Bjelica, 30, wanted a better deal that included more years than the one he agreed to with the Sixers, according to EuroHoops.

Bjelica averaged 6.1 points and 3.8 rebounds during his three seasons with the Wolves, including a career-best 6.8 points this past season. The Wolves initially gave Bjelica a qualifying offer, meaning he would have remained with the team, but that offer was rescinded when the Wolves signed free agent Anthony Tolliver.