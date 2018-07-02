Reports: Wolves pull offer for Nemanja Bjelica, will reunite with Anthony Tolliver

The Timberwolves will have a new look next year — and it will feel a little familiar.

Minnesota has withdrawn the qualifying offer made to Nemanja Bjelica, according to multiple reports, to make from for power forward Anthony Tolliver. TNT’s David Aldridge was first to report the Tolliver reunion, and several outlets — including ESPN, The Athletic and Yahoo Sports — reported the Bjelica news.

Bjelica now will be a free agent.

Tolliver, 33, has played parts of 10 NBA seasons, including two years for the Wolves from 2010-12. He’s played for nine different teams, including most recently the Detroit Pistons last season.

Tolliver will sign a one-year contract for between $5 and $6 million, according to Darren Wolfson of 1500 ESPN. Tolliver also had an offer from the Los Angeles Clippers, but the Wolves offered more money. Philadelphia and Dallas also expressed interest in the veteran, Wolfson reported.

Tolliver tied for sixth in the NBA last season in three-point shooting percentage at .436. Tolliver averaged 8.9 points and 3.1 rebounds in 79 games last season.