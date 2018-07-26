Wolves star Jimmy Butler undergoes minor surgery on hand

Timberwolves star Jimmy Butler underwent surgery on his right hand Tuesday, according to the team, and has returned to offseason activities.

In a two sentence statement, the Wolves called it a successful and elective procedure on Butler’s right hand.

Butler reportedly turned down a four-year, $110 million extension with the Wolves this offseason, but that made sense considering the All-Star will be eligible for a five-year extension worth $190 million next July. Butler also could leave the Wolves and sign elsewhere next offseason, but a potential deal elsewhere could “only” be for four years, $141 million.

Butler averaged 22.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.9 assists and two steals per game during his first season with the Wolves. Butler missed 17 games after undergoing surgery on his right knee to repair a partially torn meniscus that he suffered in a February loss in Houston.