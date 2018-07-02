Zulgad: Wolves have little reason for optimism in loaded Western Conference

A year ago, there was genuine optimism surrounding the Timberwolves.

All-Star Jimmy Butler had been acquired in a blockbuster trade with the Chicago Bulls as Tom Thibodeau reworked the roster of a team that hadn’t made the postseason in 13 years. Those changes resulted in a 16-win improvement and a postseason berth that ended with a first-round loss to Houston.

Despite that success, 12 months later the feeling surrounding the Wolves is far different. Optimism is out, replaced by pessimism about where this franchise is headed in the loaded Western Conference. That only increased Sunday evening when it was announced that LeBron James had agreed to a four-year, $154 million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers.

James’ move from Cleveland means the West is on track to have three super teams with the Lakers joining Golden State and Houston. Anyone who thinks the Lakers aren’t going to end up being loaded isn’t paying attention; James’ presence alone will take them from being a non-playoff team to near the top of the conference.

The Lakers aren’t the only team in the conference that has improved itself since free agency opened on Saturday night.

As for the Wolves?

Butler could opt-out of his contract after this season; Andrew Wiggins, who is about to begin a max deal, isn’t improving; the Wolves are up against the salary cap; and Thibodeau, the Wolves’ president of basketball operations and head coach, appears to be perpetually miserable.

Free-agent Anthony Tolliver agreed to a one-year deal on Monday and will make shots for the three-point starved Wolves but is he going to move the needle in a meaningful way? That appears highly doubtful.

Karl-Anthony Towns has emerged as one of the NBA’s top young players — and soon will be rewarded with a max contract — but the Wolves appear to be in win-now mode in a conference in which simply making the playoffs is going to be extremely difficult.

The Wolves need Thibodeau to have the ability to take a step back, survey the landscape and realize that trying to reunite as many of his former Bulls players as possible isn’t going to be the answer. Derrick Rose taking playing time away from Tyus Jones is shortsighted.

Thibodeau’s approach might be palatable if there also appeared to be a plan for the future but that doesn’t seem to be the case. The Wolves are going to run into the wall that is the Warriors, Rockets and Lakers in 2018-19 and it also appears as if Utah, Oklahoma City and San Antonio (to name three teams) are better than Minnesota.

This is the danger of having one man run the entire show. Thibodeau’s hiring in April 2016 was applauded here, but in endorsing the move by owner Glen Taylor I forgot to consider one important thing. Hiring one person to oversee roster construction and also coach the team is almost always a mistake.

Covering Mike Sherman during two of his seasons (2003 and 2004) as general manager and coach of the Green Bay Packers showed just how difficult it is to try to do both tasks and how it can lead to poor decisions. Brad Childress had many of the same issues as Sherman during his tenure as Vikings coach, when he also had final say of the 53-man roster and thus was the de facto GM.

Somehow the lessons learned from watching Sherman and Childress were forgotten when Thibodeau’s hiring was announced.

If Thibodeau had a basketball boss above him, there might be consideration given to the fact that what the Wolves really need to do is have a plan that has them climbing the mountain as the Warriors, Rockets and Lakers are starting to descend. Instead, Thibodeau is going to do everything he can to win immediately because that’s how a coach thinks.

There is talk that the Western Conference is going to be so stacked that NBA commissioner Adam Silver soon will have to look at going to a playoff-seeding system that forgets the conferences and just goes with the top 16 teams.

If Taylor wants to do Thibodeau and himself a favor, he will pick up the phone and tell Silver he has a better idea. Leave the seedings system as it is and move the Wolves to the Eastern Conference so they can build rivalries by being in the same division as Chicago and Milwaukee.

The Wolves would have a chance of making a playoff run in the much-weaker East. In the Western Conference, the franchise’s present and future both appear to be bleak.